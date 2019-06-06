Inaugural Golf Tournament Supports D.C. School Students

By WI Web Staff

Anthony Bolling recently proved to be a rainmaker for the inaugural Global Scholars Foundation (GSF) Charity Golf Tournament, having raised more than $55,000 for the organization.

GSF’s rousing success occurred late last month in a competition that included more than 40 golfers who also upped the ante on fun and excitement.

At the May 20 ceremony held at the prestigious Country Club at Woodmore, Bolling reflected on his deep commitment to GSF and recruited other business leaders to support the event. Event sponsors included: Emmanuel Bailey-DC 09, LLC; Ben Soto-Premium Title & Finance; ATW Health Solutions; Arthur Johnson; Spectrum; Douglas Development; Lanier Electronics Group; FS Taylor; and H Street Community Development Corporation.

The tournament’s success was also attributed to a strong committee that worked to help secure sponsors, golfers and created buzz throughout the DMV with committee members. Listed among them are Anthony Agnew-H Street CDC, Bernard Lewis-Washington Legal Group, David Brewer, Eugene Kinlow, Geraldine Feaster-Beth Israel Baptist Church, Irwin Royster-East River Family Strengthening Collaborative Inc., Kenneth J. Brewer, CEO- H Street CDC & GSF Board Chairman, Marcia K. Brown, Ed. D.-GSF Executive Director, Mary Hudgins, Nathaniel Davis-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Thomas H. Graham-T.H. Graham & Associates, LLC.

The tournament also served as a prelude to the “2019 GSF Annual Graduation Luncheon” held May 30 at the City Club of Washington, where the organization congratulated 12 graduating GSF Fellows — each of whom will be attending college in the fall.

India McNeill (Thurgood Marshall), Julian Smith (Cesar Chavez High School), Malaysia Johnson (Idea Public Charter School) and India McNeill received more than $1 million in scholarships.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.