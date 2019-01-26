IN MEMORIAM: Chairwoman Waters Issues Statement on the Passing of Tom Duncan

WASHINGTON — Today, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, issued the following statement on the passing of Thomas Gamble Duncan, former House Financial Services Committee General Counsel:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Duncan. Tom’s knowledge and mastery of the legislative process was indispensable.

“During his tenure, he served under Chairmen on both sides of the aisle and consistently prioritized fairness. After the 2008 financial crisis, it was Tom’s expertise in parliamentary procedure and invaluable judgement that helped to ensure the passage of comprehensive financial reform.

“He was a smart, kind and dedicated public servant who has left an indelible mark on this Committee. As Chairwoman, I am grateful for the example Tom set through his tireless work ethic and I can only hope that his legacy of fairness will continue on this Committee for years to come.

“My thoughts continue to be with his family.”

Throughout her decades of public service, Waters has gained a reputation as a fearless and outspoken advocate for women, children, people of color and the poor.
