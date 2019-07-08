fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film In Memoriam Media Movies National News NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton TV Video

IN MEMORIAM: Cameron Boyce Remembered
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA History NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Publishers Honor Marjorie Parham, a Living Legend of the Black Press

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Family Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire

Senior advocate continues legacy of love and service

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Law News NNPA Newswire Politics

Chief Hall: Citizens, Clergy, elected officials Rally in support after groups give no confidence vote

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Patrick Gaspard to Receive Prestigious NAACP Spingarn Medal

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Waters Convenes Hearing on Need for Diversity on Federal and Corporate Boards

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Dwight Brown Featured Film Media Movies National News NNPA Newswire Video

FILM REVIEW: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Julianne Malveaux National News NNPA Newswire Politics

COMMENTARY: Running for Exposure

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food National News NNPA Newswire

Petition to Rename Space Once Honoring Robert E. Lee Could Honor Leah Chase

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National New Journal and Guide News NNPA Newswire

Black Troops Fought Bravely at Normandy 75 Years Ago

#NNPA BlackPress

IN MEMORIAM: Cameron Boyce Remembered

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The world is mourning the loss of Disney star Cameron Boyce who passed away Saturday due to an ongoing medical condition. Boyce, 20, who starred in Disney’s Descendants franchise, was found unresponsive at his home and could not be revived by paramedics. The proud grandchild showcased his grandmother who integrated schools in Clinton, Mississippi in 1956, one year before the famed Little Rock 9and just two years after the landmark Brown vs. The Board of Education of Topeka, KSdecision desegregating schools in America.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Boyce grew up in front of the camera making his big screen debut in the 2009 horror film Mirrors. He rose to fame as the character of Luke Ross on Disney’s tv show “Jessie.”

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Contributor

The world is mourning the loss of Disneystar Cameron Boyce who passed away Saturday due to an ongoing medical condition. Boyce, 20, who starred in Disney’s Descendants franchise, was found unresponsive at his home and could not be revived by paramedics.

Boyce grew up in front of the camera making his big screen debut in the 2009 horror film Mirrors. He rose to fame as the character of Luke Ross on Disney’s tv show “Jessie.” His “Jessie” co-star Skai Jackson remembered him on Twitter. She wrote:

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost every day with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught, and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high. Gods best Angel.”

While Boyce is widely known for his work on television, he also worked alongside Adam Sandler in Grown Ups 1and Grown Ups 2. The usually upbeat actor tweeted his despair over the loss of Boyce who was beloved in the entertainment world. Sandler tweeted, “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Boyce’s family was featured in his 2016 Black History Month tribute to his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce who was part of the Clinton 12. As part of Disney XD’s short film series Be Inspired. The proud grandchild showcased his grandmother who integrated schools in Clinton, Mississippi in 1956, one year before the famed Little Rock 9and just two years after the landmark Brown vs. The Board of Education of Topeka, KSdecision desegregating schools in America.

In the short film, Cameron, his sister and their parents travel to the Green McAdoo Cultural Center which features sculptures of his grandmother and the other 11 students who changed history in the United States. Cameron affectionately refers to her as his “Nana” throughout the short film and proclaims that she is his hero.

Boyce, who starred as Conor in Disney’s“Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything” for two seasons, had been working on a number of projects including the film Paradise Cityand HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher,” when he died. Boyce’s family says he died of a seizure due to an ongoing, undisclosed medical condition.

Walt Disneychairman and CEO Bob Iger offered condolences to the Boyce family.

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of Cameron Boyce who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die,” Iger wrote. “Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is culture and entertainment editor for NNPA/Black Press USA. She is also founder & editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, an award-winning news blog covering the African Diaspora. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Related Topics:

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: