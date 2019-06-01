fbpx
Connect with us

Los Angeles Sentinel Voting World

In a Squeaker, African National Congress Wins 57.5 Percent Of Vote
Advertisement

Family Los Angeles Sentinel Technology

Judge Mablean And The Mablean Ephriam Foundation Presents Its 17th Annual Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards , With An Expanded Global Presence

Crime Los Angeles Sentinel Military

Plea Deal For Navy Seal Linked To Strangulation Death Of U.S. Army Soldier In Mali

Los Angeles Sentinel Music Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Monterey Jazz Festival Announces 2019 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Members

Government Los Angeles Sentinel Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Representative Adriano Espaillat Votes to Pass Historic Equality Act to End Discrimination Against All LGBTQ Americans

Business Los Angeles Sentinel Sports

Free Agent Negotiations Moved Up To June 30 At 6 P.m. Et As Part Of Agreement Between Nba And Nbpa

Film Health Los Angeles Sentinel

Actor Bill Duke and Filmmaker William Michael Barbee Attend Didi Hirsch’s 23rd Annual Erasing the Stigma Awards

Lifestyle Los Angeles Sentinel Music

Chillin’ in Inglewood at the 2019 Earth Day Music Festival

Los Angeles Sentinel Politics Voting

Black Women in California Say Democratic Party Takes Their Vote and Voice for Granted

Los Angeles Sentinel Sports World

Los Angeles Rams Return To London In Week 8 of the 2019 Season

Los Angeles Sentinel

In a Squeaker, African National Congress Wins 57.5 Percent Of Vote

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Frustrated with the failures of the ruling African National Congress, South Africans gave the ANC its lowest turnout since 2004 when it took a record 69 percent of the vote. The ANC won a sixth straight term but with the worst ever electoral showing for the iconic party.

Published

12 hours ago

on

Poster of Julius Malema of EFF (GIN)

By Global Information Network

Frustrated with the failures of the ruling African National Congress, South Africans gave the ANC its lowest turnout since 2004 when it took a record 69 percent of the vote.

The ANC won a sixth straight term but with the worst ever electoral showing for the iconic party.

Voter turnout was low. Thousands of youth did not even bother to register.

After announcing the elections to be free and fair, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the party faithful: “Our people have spoken and spoken emphatically. They have voted for a more equal society, free from poverty, hunger and want.”

He vowed to purge his party of “bad and deviant tendencies” as he prepares to appoint a new cabinet that will not work merely to fill their own pockets.

The party always knew this would be a tough election. Ramaphosa is leading a divided party, criticized for its slowness in delivering basic services

Ramaphosa is also believed to be facing a revolt within the party by Zuma allies, one that could surface in the coming weeks as he decides on the makeup of his new government.

Observers have said South Africa’s economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa, would be further weakened if Ramaphosa is removed by his own party. He narrowly won the party leadership in late 2017, weeks before Zuma was pushed out.

Ramaphosa urged ANC leaders not to hang the party’s “dirty linen in public” and said the party must be renewed “so that we cleanse it of all the bad and deviant tendencies.”

Meanwhile, at least one political grouping was celebrating this week. South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) thanked voters for giving them more seats in the next National Assembly.

In its second presidential and parliamentary election, the party grossed 10.7 percent of the vote, up from 6.3 percent five years ago.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi offered “deep and sincere gratitude” to the party’s supporters. “In each of the 9 provinces more people believe in the EFF than they did in 2016 and 2014. It is a sign that our revolution is on course and soon it shall be realized and accomplished,” he said.

The ruling ANC despite winning the polls, slipped to holding 230 parliament seats, while the main opposition Democratic Alliance now holds 84, the EFF’s 44 means they maintain their spot as the second main opposition party.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: