IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore Says Farewell

As the International African American Museum (IAAM) looks toward its groundbreaking later this year, Michael Boulware Moore, president and CEO, has announced his resignation. The museum’s construction contract is set to go before City Council on July 16; this represents a major milestone.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as the president and CEO of the museum these last few years,” Moore said. “After spending most of my career in the private sector, I chose to dedicate myself to this institution because I believed deeply in its mission. My ancestors arrived at Gadsden’s Wharf, and I am proud to have played a role in creating a museum and memorial that commemorates their lives and the lives of the tens of thousands of others who took their first steps into America on that hallowed ground. My intention was to oversee the necessary planning and fundraising to bring this museum to life, and I am proud to have done just that.”

“We have been fortunate to benefit from Michael’s leadership for the last three years,” said Wilbur Johnson, chairman of the IAAM board of directors. “His passion and dedication to this endeavor have empowered and inspired our team and our efforts, and we are grateful to him for having taken the helm of this institution at a critical time in its existence. We always knew that Michael intended to return to the private sector, so this decision does not come as an entire surprise. At the end of the day, Michael has successfully served the museum and he is leaving us in an excellent position as we prepare for our next chapter.”

Moore’s final day as IAAM president and CEO will be August 2. Dr. Bernard Powers, who serves on the IAAM board of directors, will serve as the interim CEO. Dr. Elijah Heyward, III, IAAM chief operating officer, will take over day-to-day management responsibilities.

“On behalf of the entire IAAM team, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Michael for his leadership and service as our president and CEO,” said Joseph P. Riley, Jr., former Charleston mayor and lifetime IAAM board member. “It has been a pleasure to work with him. As we prepare for our groundbreaking later this year, it is with full hearts and the utmost appreciation that we bid him farewell.”

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.