Howard U. Cancer Center Expands Blacks’ Access to Clinical Trials

October 2, 2018 WI Web Staff #NNPA BlackPress, Community, Featured, Health, Washington Informer 0
**FILE** Courtesy of Howard University Cancer Center via Facebook
**FILE** Courtesy of Howard University Cancer Center via Facebook

By WI Web Staff

The Howard University Cancer Center has partnered with global technology platform Driver to expand access to advanced therapies for African-American cancer patients receiving care at Howard University Hospital in D.C.

The effort aims to match Black cancer patients to cancer clinical trials at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md.

“Howard University’s Cancer Center serves a population that is around 90 percent African American,” said Carla D. Williams, Howard University associate professor of medicine and public health and interim director of the Howard University Cancer Center. “For many of the cancers that we commonly treat, this group has some of the highest mortality rates of any racial or ethnic group. Working with Driver and the NCI increases the efficiency of providing our community with access to cutting-edge treatment options. This brings these treatments within reach of people who otherwise might not have access.”

Clinical trials provide patients with access to leading physicians, breakthrough medicines, advanced technologies, and groundbreaking treatments before they are widely available to the public. Historically, African Americans have been largely underrepresented in clinical trial research, which has greatly reduced patient survivability compared to other ethnicities.

“Driver’s mission is to empower every individual to access the best cancer care, regardless of someone’s background, location, or circumstances,” said Dr. Petros Giannikopoulos, Driver co-founder and president. “We believe every cancer patient deserves the best treatment, and that’s why we launched Driver for All, an initiative to bring Driver’s technology and treatment access to communities, which historically have had some of the least access.”

Related Articles

Featured

Hurricane Harvey Wreaks Havoc on Gulf Coast

August 30, 2017 NNPAFreddie Featured, National 0

By Stacy M. Brown and D. Kevin McNeir (The Washington Informer/NNPA Member) As more and more inches of rain fell this week in the Houston-Galveston area, the wrath of Hurricane Harvey, downgraded to a tropical storm, continued along the Gulf Coast toward Louisiana, sparking more Read More

National

“Icon Talks” Celebrates Black Success in Washington, D.C.

July 18, 2016 NNPAFreddie National 0

By Victoria Jones (NNPA/DTU Journalism Fellow, The Washington Informer) A mix of successful entrepreneurs, social activists and actors came together for one night during “Icon Talks,” an evening of empowerment with intimate discussions, insight and performances at the Mead Center for American Theater in Southwest Read More

Politics

Hillary Clinton Tours Flint, Michigan

February 8, 2016 NNPAFreddie Politics 0

By D. Kevin McNeir NNPA News Wire Contributing Writer Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took a pause from campaigning on Sunday, Feb. 7 to visit Flint, Michigan at the invitation of the city’s mayor, Karen Weaver, following weeks of conversations between the two leaders about Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.