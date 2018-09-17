How to Stock Your Home with an Emergency Supply Kit

With Hurricane Florence beginning to hit the coast and planning to slowly make its way through the Carolinas, power outages are likely to occur. Duke Energy has warned that up to 1-3 million of its 4 million customers could possibly lose power due to this dangerous storm.

In the event that you lose power and cannot leave your home due to dangerous road conditions, please secure your home in advance with an emergency kit:

A basic emergency supply kit could include:

·         Water (one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days), though many city officials have declared that those on city water should continue to have access to it
·         Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
·         Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
·         Flashlight
·         First aid kit
·         Extra Batteries
·         Whistle to signal for help
·         Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting with duct tape to shelter-in-place
·         Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and ties for personal sanitation
·         Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
·         Manual can opener for canned food
·         Charged cell phone and a backup battery

Other supplies to consider depending on your situation:

·         Prescription medications
·         Glasses and contacts with lense solution
·         Infant formula, diapers, bottles, etc.
·         Pet food and extra water for pets
·         Cash
·         Family documents
·         Change of clothes
·         Sleeping bag or blankets
·         Matches in a waterproof container
·         Feminine supplies
·         Paper plates, towels, cups etc.
·         Paper and pens

Click here for a downloadable checklist version from ready.gov

​AAA Carolinas has created a site with all of its safety information, the latest evacuation updates and storm information in one place. Go to carolinas.aaa.com/emergency for hurricane information.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

 

