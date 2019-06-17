fbpx
Connect with us

Rollingout.com Sports Technology

How the NBA 2K League has become a lucrative business
Advertisement

Entertainment Rollingout.com Television

Lee Daniels is ‘beyond embarrassed’ he rushed to believe Jussie Smollett

Media Rollingout.com Television

Valerie Warner says compassionate communication is secret to her success

Education Law Rollingout.com

Black Ivy League law students want university to fire Central Park 5 prosecutor

Crime racism Rollingout.com

Woman who called Michelle Obama ‘ape’ is sentenced for FEMA fraud

Entertainment Media Rollingout.com

Radio personality Jasmine Sanders gets intimate

Community Food Rollingout.com

Detroit SOUP will help provide 1,000 Black children with swimming lessons

Crime Law Rollingout.com

‘When They See Us’ incites boycott of former prosecutor Linda Fairstein

Financial Management Music Rollingout.com

Rihanna beats out Beyoncé, Madonna for title of richest female musician

Lifestyle Rollingout.com

Temeko Richardson runs with passion and purpose to end homelessness

Rollingout.com

How the NBA 2K League has become a lucrative business

ROLLINGOUT — In 2018, the NBA teamed up with Take-Take Interactive Software Inc. to launch the NBA 2K League, an esports (or electronic sports) league where gamers battle on XboxOne. Each of the league’s 21 teams drafts six players to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play in regular-season games, in-season tournaments, and playoffs.

Published

15 hours ago

on

Hawks Talon GC head coach Wes Acuff (Photo credit: Atlanta Hawks PR)

By A.R. Shaw

In 2018, the NBA teamed up with Take-Take Interactive Software Inc. to launch the NBA 2K League, an esports (or electronic sports) league where gamers battle on XboxOne. Each of the league’s 21 teams drafts six players to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play in regular-season games, in-season tournaments, and playoffs.

With the Hawks Talon Gaming Club, the Atlanta Hawks become the first Atlanta professional sports club to have its own esports team.

Rolling Out recently sat down with Wes Acuff, head coach of the Hawks Talon GC.

How did you get involved in this league?

I started out as a player, and I qualified as one of the top 200 players in the world. That’s where my journey started. There are 21 teams in this league. The goal is to have all 30 teams in the NBA with an esports league. We meet up in New York to play games and compete for a championship.

How do gamers get better?

There is no trick in getting better at NBA 2K. Like anything you want to get good at, you have to put the hours in. You have to work on moves that will make you better.

What are your tools to motivate the team?

Coaching a team is like coaching a regular sport. You deal with personality management and managing all of the players on the team. I draw up plays in different situations. We practice eight hours a day. It’s a career for these guys. I have to decide which players will be on the roster.

What can players earn each year by playing in this league?

Every tournament there is big prize money, so I constantly remind these players what they are playing for, which is $90,000 that six players get to split. There are three tournaments throughout the year where players compete for a large amount of money. They are playing for about $15,000 of bonus money apiece. I remind these guys that this is a dream job. Everyone can’t get up and play a video game for work every day. I focus on drafting winners. The highest salary is like $40,000 for six months, plus the bonus money. Last year, a player won two tournaments and nearly took home a six-figure salary. He made about $98,000 in six months.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: