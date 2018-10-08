How Smart Is Your Car? AutoNetwork Reports #199 – Live Auto Talk Show

Show correction – Honda C-HR not Toyota.

How Smart Is Your Car?

_______________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________

Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #199 YouTube.

In The News: Recalls Toyota, Ford, Jeep Wrangler JL, Honda C-HR; 1M Subaru Eyesight Driver Assist; Industry Promotions; Subaru Loves Pets and much more.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel

Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan

Chris – 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited

Ron –

Frank – 2018 Mazda6

Greg – 2019 Nissan Kicks

AutoNetwork Reports #199

___________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

First Thoughts:

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

3.6L V6

Elite EVT Transmission

Exterior Color: Bullet Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Alloy Premium Napa Leather

MSRP: $49,575.00

_________________________________________________________________

***New Program***

__________________________________________________________________

African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:

http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org

_________________________________________________________________

_____________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________

Show Panelists:

Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net

AutoNetwork Reports

