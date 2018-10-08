How Smart Is Your Car? AutoNetwork Reports #199 – Live Auto Talk Show

Show correction – Honda C-HR not Toyota.
How Smart Is Your Car?
Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #199 YouTube.
In The News: Recalls Toyota, Ford, Jeep Wrangler JL, Honda C-HR; 1M Subaru Eyesight Driver Assist; Industry Promotions; Subaru Loves Pets and much more.
Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on Facebook and YouTube weekly car talk show where auto influencers report this weeks automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel
Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan
Chris – 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited
Ron –
Frank – 2018 Mazda6
Greg – 2019 Nissan Kicks
AutoNetwork Reports #199
First Thoughts:
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited
3.6L V6
Elite EVT Transmission
Exterior Color: Bullet Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Alloy Premium Napa Leather
MSRP: $49,575.00
African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:
http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org
Show Panelists:
Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net
AutoNetwork Reports
