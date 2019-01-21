How Katelyn Ohashi used Michael Jackson and Black music to dominate gymnastics

By A.R. Shaw

With one floor routine, Katelyn Ohashi’s life changed forever. The 21-year-old UCLA gymnast took the floor on Jan. 13 at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California.

Ohashi smiled as she performed her routine that was highlighted by songs from Black music legends such as Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Jackson 5.

Moments after receiving a perfect 10 from the judges at the competition, the video of Ohashi soon went viral. The video has garnered over 21 million views on YouTube thus far.

Ohashi’s story stands as a true tale of inspiration. An Olympic hopeful as a teen, Ohashi was unable to compete in the 2016 Olympics due to a string of injuries and mental burnout.

By attending college, Ohashi was able to enjoy a normal life while still competing in the sport she loved.

View Ohashi’s infectious routine below:

