House OKs Bill Endorsing D.C. Statehood in Historic Vote

March 10, 2019 WI Web Staff Government, Politics, Washington Informer 0
Flag of the District of Columbia (Courtesy of dpw.dc.gov)
Flag of the District of Columbia (Courtesy of dpw.dc.gov)
By WI Webstaff

The House on Friday passed a bill to support D.C.’s bid for statehood — a landmark vote marking the first time either chamber of Congress has approved such a measure.

The bill — HR1: the For the People Act — was passed by a 234-193 vote. Though it is unlikely to pass in the GOP-controlled Senate and doesn’t specifically call for the District to join the union as the 51st state, the legislation says the city’s residents “deserve full congressional voting rights and self-government, which only statehood can provide.”

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), D.C.’s nonvoting member of the House who has long championed the statehood cause, lauded the vote as “historic.”

“After decades of struggle, the House of Representatives today endorsed D.C. statehood in H.R. 1, our major democracy reform bill,” said the venerable congresswoman, whose own statehood bill has a large number of sponsors. “In 2019, D.C. residents cannot make up for two centuries of carrying all the obligations of citizenship without full equality. This vote comes too late for members of the armed forces who have served in all the nation’s wars without the rights of those who fought beside them.

“What today’s vote does do is pave the way for a vote on H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, and assures we are on the cusp of righting one of the nation’s oldest continuing wrongs,” Norton said.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Advertisements

Related Articles

Donna Brazile, left, Minyon Moore, Yolanda Caraway and Rev. Leah Daughtry are the women who considered and chose politics. (Courtesy Photo)Courtesy Photo
Afro

Black Women Save Politics

November 5, 2018 Micha Green Afro, Books, Politics, Voting 1

THE AFRO — Politics aren’t for the faint of heart-and, according to the new book, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics,” it’s taken some of the strongest people around to keep politicians and parties in tact- Black women. […read more]

Advertisements
Religion

Rick Santorum’s Ugly Pope Francis Bashing: Why the Catholic in the GOP Field Keeps Maligning Other Catholics

June 3, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Religion 0

  (Salon) – In 2012, long-ago Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum got attention as the only Catholic in the GOP presidential primary race. It’s sadly noteworthy: our country has had only one Catholic president in its history (Joe Biden is our first Catholic vice president). Rather Read More

Advertisements
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (ebjohnson.house.gov)
Dallas Post Tribune

Voting Rights Under Attack

October 28, 2018 dptstaff Dallas Post Tribune, Politics, Voting 0

DALLAS POST TRIBUNE — Describing the government’s refusal to enable its citizens to participate in fair elections, the Commission on Civil Rights, in a recently released report, characterized the electoral climate as dangerous and pernicious. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.