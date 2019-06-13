Honoring Staff Sergeant Sandra Andelicia Brown, Native of Pasadena

My name is Brenda Stewart and I am the mother of Staff Sergeant Sandra Andelicia Brown, who met with an untimely death as a result of medication complications during routine visits to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital. Sandra A. Brown was born and grew up in Pasadena, CA After graduation from high school, she joined the Air Force in 2009. She became a Staff Sergeant at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, where she was a supervisor and advisor on administering meals and charting menus for diverse types of patients, as well as an accountant of inventory and ﬁ nance. She was the expert person in her ﬁeld of Nutritional Medicine.

Sandra was an Honors Graduate from San Gorgonio High School in Highland, California; and received the Distinguished Honor Graduate Award at both Airman Leadership School and Advanced Individual Training School in the Air Force. Brown was the only person ever to receive a posthumous Distinguished Honor Graduate Award in the history of San Antonio College in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from San Antonio College with two degrees: one prior to her death; and, one posthumously, in Administrative Assistance and Business Entrepreneurship.

I marched at Sandra’s graduation on May 11, 2019 at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, where I received my daughter’s accolades of seven Honor Cords and two Medallions. These achievements were simply phenomenal. Her cords included: GOLD: Phi Theta Kappa; BLACK: GPA 3.5 and above; BLUE: SAC honors academy; PURPLE: Distinguished Graduate; SILVER: Student Ambassador; RED, WHITE & BLUE: Military Service;and, BLACK & PLATINUM: National Society of Leadership & Success. Sandra always maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her academic career.

Sandra’s professor at SAC, Dr. Rena Doering, said, “Sandra was all the good things you wanted in a student…she truly excelled at everything she did.” Dr. Haan, Administrative Computer Technology Coordinator at SAC, said, “Sandra had well deﬁned goals, she knew exactly what her skill set was, and how she wanted to progress with her degree.” Brown’s Veteran Career Advisor Kirkland Brown said, “Thank you for keeping the memories of a wonderful individual alive.”

Sandra recently started two online businesses: Medaci Hair Naturals, an herbal organic hair care product line; and, Sandi’s Bags and Things. Sandra traveled for the past two years, while residing with her mother and completed missionary work throughout the United States. Caring for those less fortunate was her passion. She administered care to those in need by ensuring they had food and prayer while she visited them. Sandra A. Brown was laid to rest on October 21, 2018 at the Riverside National Cemetery, where she received additional honors.

This article originally appeared in the Pasadena Journal.