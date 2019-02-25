High School Visual Artist Wins Saul Morrison Award

By E. Mesiyah McGinnis

Rising visual artist, Chase Metoyer, 17, has dreams of a career in fine arts and plans to inspire and educate future artists. On Monday, January 21, the Culver City High School senior was recognized and awarded the 2019 Saul Morrison award by the Westside Coalition for her art interpretation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s, Six Concepts of Nonviolence, at the 34th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. King Jr., at the SGI-USA World Peace Ikeda Auditorium, in Santa Monica.

Chase contemplated the concept and created a piece she felt represented the theme. She has been involved in art since her toddler years. “I have been drawing since I was about four years old,” said the budding artist. Chase loves all types of art.

She paints and sculpts and has an affinity for studio art. “The visual artist who has been most influential to me is Vincent Van Gogh, she said” Her favorite Van Gogh pieces are “Sun Flowers” and “The Starry Nights”. Her hobbies include art, singing, fashion and spending time with her friends.

Chase isn’t quite sure about her future but knows her focus will be in art. She also participates on the girls’ varsity volleyball team as a middle blocker. The team has won the Ocean League championship for three consecutive years.

Chase also studies sports medicine at her school and has been the assistant sports trainer for the boys’ volleyball team and the girls’ water polo team.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

