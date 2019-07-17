fbpx
Connect with us

African American News & Issues Community Education

Helping Kids Through Education
Advertisement

African American News & Issues Commentary Politics

COMMENTARY: The Governor’s Veto; Retaliation or Racism?

African American News & Issues Black History Law

Living Legend: Honorable John W. Peavy, Jr.

African American News & Issues Family Politics

Houston’s Dynamic Duo – Mother / Son Seek Seats on Houston City Council

African American News & Issues Crime Family

Helping Kids with Incarcerated Parents

African American News & Issues Education Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Cy-Fair ISD Graduate Grabs NYC Dream at Carnegie Hall with Celebrities, $10,000 Art Scholarship

African American News & Issues Health Sports

Local Organizations team up for Water Safety

African American News & Issues Education Environment

Lone Star College awarded $300,000 grant to aid students impacted by Hurricane Harvey

African American News & Issues Black History

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection – One Of The Most Comprehensive Collections Of African-american Art And History Outside The Smithsonian – Coming This Fall To The African American Museum, Dallas

African American News & Issues Community

Dr. Bill Lawson Receives 1st Honorable Chief Chairman Award at SHAPE’s 50th Anniversary

African American News & Issues

Helping Kids Through Education

AFRICAN AMERICAN NEWS & ISSUES — Born and raised in the Acres Homes community, Ms. Willie Elaine Hubbard Brooks wanted a way to give back to where she grew up. Inspired by her mother’s community activism and outstanding leadership in the Acres Homes community, Brooks founded the BenCheri’ Educational Center. It was her mother who encouraged her to become an entrepreneur, as she instilled in her the importance of helping the community and those in it.

Published

9 hours ago

on

BenCheri’ Educational Center

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb

HOUSTON – Born and raised in the Acres Homes community, Ms. Willie Elaine Hubbard Brooks wanted a way to give back to where she grew up. Inspired by her mother’s community activism and outstanding leadership in the Acres Homes community, Brooks founded the BenCheri’ Educational Center. It was her mother who encouraged her to become an entrepreneur, as she instilled in her the importance of helping the community and those in it.

After spending time subbing, tutoring and mentoring students in the local school districts, Brooks felt the desire pronging her even stronger to give back to the community. The best way she knew how was through education.

Consequently, Bencheri Educational Center was formed. The unique part about the center is that its’ named derived from her children’s names’, Benjamin and Sheree Brooks.

Bencheri Educational Center’s mission is, “to narrow the gap of illiteracy in the community and surrounding areas.” The center tutors students from Pre-K all the way thru college.

Bencheri provides academic coursework in math, reading, STEM classes, debate, public speaking and writing classes. They also teach art, health education, playwriting classes and manufacturing classes that will lead to a career pathway for students to attend a community college or university.

The center also provides classes that are focused on robotics, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. The beautiful part about this center is that their curriculum is designed for each student based on their individual needs.

The BenCheri’ Center strives to help as many kids as possible. They are not only teaching them educational skills, but skills that will help them when they enter the real world. Brooks says, “We are trying to make sure these kids not just get a job, but a career.”

Furthermore, she stated, “Our students will get the best skills, training, mentorship and will be accountable for mak-ing their community sustainable.”

If you are interested in learning more about the BenCheri’ Educational Center, you can visit their website at http://bencheri-educationalcenter.org/ or call (713) 598-1646 for more information.

This article originally appeared in the African American News & Issues

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: