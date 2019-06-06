fbpx
Connect with us

Family Health Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Healthy families the focus of Black Men Healing Conference
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Family Featured Financial Management Government Homeownership Music National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Observes Black Music Month, National Homeownership and Juneteenth

Chicago Defender Family Travel

The Importance of Exposing Underprivileged Youth to Travel

Family Health The Madison Times

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces H.R. 2751 Mamas First Act to Provide Coverage for Doulas and Midwives

Family Music Rollingout.com

Alicia Keys discusses motherhood and her big, ‘beautiful’ blended family

Afro Family Lifestyle

Black Mothers Gather Strength From Momference

Family Los Angeles Sentinel Technology

Judge Mablean And The Mablean Ephriam Foundation Presents Its 17th Annual Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards , With An Expanded Global Presence

Crime Family Milwaukee Courier

National Missing Children’s Day Brings Awareness to Children’s Safety

Entertainment Family Rollingout.com

Dwayne Johnson shares a ‘proud’ father-daughter moment

Atlanta Voice Entertainment Family

Celebrity wife talks life as a Black Hollywood couple

Family

Healthy families the focus of Black Men Healing Conference

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN RECORDER — Coming up in June will be the 11th Annual Community Empowerment through Black Men Healing Conference. This year, the conference will focus on the health of the African American family and community by examining the link between intergenerational trauma and current challenges.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Black Family (Photo by: Agung Pandit Wiguna | Pexels.com)
By Brandon Jones

Coming up in June will be the 11th Annual Community Empowerment through Black Men Healing Conference. This year, the conference will focus on the health of the African American family and community by examining the link between intergenerational trauma and current challenges.

During the conference, there will be an exploration of the link between resiliency and protective factors that lead to community healing and health. One thing to think about is that a stronger, thriving African American community improves the health of society, as a whole.

Family is the root

Without healthy families, a community struggles to grow. The African American family’s dynamics have shifted from what they once were in the 1960s. This was the last time in the history of African Americans when our families have been intact at a high level.

Since then, our dynamics have shifted to a point where we have high levels of children in foster care, adoption, low marriage rates and high levels of domestic violence. All of these things are symptoms of the historical and intergenerational trauma that we have experienced. Building healthy families is essential for the growth and development of the community-at-large.

Healing is essential for community

Healing the family is important to having a healthy community because it provides the community with stability, structure, and a sense of belonging. These elements provide significance and purpose for individuals. However, healthy families are not possible without healthy individuals.

Why you should attend

If a community is healthy, if it is safe, supportive, and budding with opportunities, then it will have the elements that children and individuals need to thrive. It is no secret that the Black community has faced several challenges for decades.

However, these challenges do not have to divide our abilities to evolve and excel as a community. In order, to grow and thrive, we have to address our trauma in an honest and authentic way and understand that we are the answer and solution to moving the community forward.

The conference organizers state, “The village that hides the truth can’t expect to heal from pain.” Such a powerful statement should not be taken for granted. Unfortunately, hiding our pain has been a survival mechanism for us. We have been able to survive by not addressing the truth and believing in half-truths.

This is understandable. Pain is not easy to accept. However, it is also damaging not to be able to face our uncomfortable reality for what it is. The overall goal of the conference is to improve the health and wellness of African American men and their families, resulting in the larger community becoming healthier and safer. This provides the realization a thriving African American community improves the health of society, as a whole.

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: