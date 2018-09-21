HBCU Football Weekend: Tuskegee Looks to Build off Victory 

By Donald Hunt

Tuskegee University (2-1) will host Missouri University of Science and Technology at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 22. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

Last week, Tuskegee wide receiver Javarrius Cheatham showcased his quickness catching two touchdown passes and totaling 105 yards in the Golden Tigers’ 24-17 win over Clark Atlanta.

Backup quarterback Ahmad Deramus played extremely well earning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Offensive Player of the Week after completing 10-of-17 passes for 209 yards and three TDs, two to Cheatham and one to Peyton Ramzy.

In other SIAC action, Miles College (0-3) is still looking for its first win following a 21-19 loss to Fort Valley State. The Golden Bears fell to the Wildcats on a touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Miles College will head to the Windy City to face undefeated Morehouse College (3-0) in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 22. The kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Bears’ quarterback Daniel Smith completed 11-of-21 passes for two touchdowns and one interception against the Wildcats. Smith was able to connect with wide receiver Leonard Tyree for some big plays. Tyree had five receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Smith and Tyree have formed a great passing combination. These players should play a big role in the matchup with Morehouse College.

SWAC

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State University (1-2) will begin conference play against defending SWAC champion Grambling State (0-2) on the road at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. The game will be played on Saturday kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

ASU had a rough day against eighth-ranked Kennesaw State losing 62-13.

Despite the loss, the Hornets compiled a season-high 314 yards in total offense.

Wide receiver Tyrek Allen had a good performance earning SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors with two receptions for 86 yards including a 78-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Darryl Pearson, Jr. Wide receiver Marquez Spencer had a great day with four catches for 84 yards.

Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical is coming off a tough 63-7 loss to Cincinnati last week. The Bulldogs ran into a real strong Bearcats team from the American Athletic Conference. Nevertheless, AAMU (1-2) is getting ready for its SWAC competition beginning conference play against Southern University (1-2) on Saturday, Sept. 22 in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m. from Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zabrian Moore for the team’s only score against Cincinnati. On the season, Glass has completed 46-of-85 passes for 511 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bulldogs could look to throw the ball down the field against the Tigers in this contest.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.