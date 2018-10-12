HBCU Football Weekend: Top 2 Teams in SWAC East meet

By Donald Hunt, for The Birmingham Times

The two top teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East conference meet this weekend.

Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical (2-1 conference) will host Alcorn State (3-1 conference) on Saturday, Oct. 13. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Last week, A&M went into Houston and grabbed an impressive 42-21 win over Texas Southern. The Bulldogs were led by running back Trevon Walters who put together a brilliant effort with 162 rushing yards on just 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns. He had two long runs of 55 and 53 yards respectively.

AAMU running back Jordan Bentley chipped in with 47 yards on eight attempts and one TD. Quarterback Aqeel Glass did a nice job of moving the Bulldogs’ offense completing 22-of-36 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

In other SWAC action, Alabama State University got a big one away from home surprising Alcorn State, 28-25, in five overtimes. The Hornets won this classic on a 37-yard field goal by placekicker Hunter Hanson in Lorman, Miss.

Alabama State quarterback Kha’Darris Davis had a solid performance in his first start completing 20-of-36 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

On defense, linebacker Darron Johnson led ASU with 14 total and four solo tackles and a tackle for loss. Johnson was SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Alabama State (1-1 conference) will visit South Alabama (1-2) in a non-conference game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Saturday, Oct. 13. The kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.

SIAC

Miles College got its first win of the season with a 41-20 victory over Central State in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The Golden Bears received great play on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Daniel Smith was 16-of-24 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Smith was able to spread the ball around to his receivers Leonard Tyree and LeAnthony Robinson.

Defensively, linebacker Austin Stephens continues to make plays. Stephens had 13 total and six solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Miles (1-3) will play at Kentucky State (0-2) on Saturday, Oct. 13. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

Tuskegee suffered a 30-24 loss to Morehouse College in triple overtime. Despite the loss, the Golden Tigers got good performances from running back Justice Owens who had seven carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Ricky Norris had 10 total and seven solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Tuskegee (3-1 conference) will look to bounce back against host Fort Valley State (1-2) on Saturday, Oct. 13. The kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

This article first appeared in The Birmingham Times.