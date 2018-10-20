HBCU Football Weekend: Miles College on a roll

By Donald Hunt

Miles will take a two-game winning streak down to Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 20 for a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) game. The kickoff between the Golden Bears (2-3 conference) and the Dragons (0-3 conference) will be at 2 p.m.

Miles has been playing some great football the last two weeks and is coming off a 24-21 win over Kentucky State. Golden Bears quarterback Daniel Smith had an impressive day completing 23-of-28 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns including a game winning 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Leonard Tyree.

Smith did a great job spreading the ball around to his playmakers. Wide receiver Montavious Tinch led the way with nine receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Deion Tray Fagin had five receptions for 42 yards. Malik Campbell had four catches for 129 yards and one touchdown and Tyree finished with three passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee (4-1 conference) will host Kentucky State (0-3) in its annual homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Cleve Abbott Memorial Stadium. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Former Tuskegee football stars Drayton Florence and Maurice Heard will serve as honorary captains at the game. Florence played 12 seasons in the NFL. Heard was a brilliant quarterback at Tuskegee from 1988-91 and finished his career with 87 touchdown passes and 8,434 yards.

Tuskegee picked up a hard-fought 17-6 win over Fort Valley State University (1-3 conference). Tuskegee was led by quarterback Ahmad Deramus who completed 18-of-23 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Deramus hooked up with wide receiver Justice Owens who had five catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. Owens caught an 11-yard TD pass from Deramus and finished the Golden Tigers’ top receiver.

SWAC

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), last week Alcorn State (4-1 conference) topped Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical, 35-26. AAMU (2-2 conference) quarterback Aqeel Glass played well in a losing effort connecting on 20-of-35 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Brian Jenkins Jr. had four receptions for 30 yards including a 19-yard TD catch from Glass. Jenkins was recently named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List. The award goes to the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) freshman Player of the Year.

In other action, South Alabama defeated Alabama State University, 45-7, in a non-conference game. Alabama State (1-1 conference) and Alabama A&M will have the week off and return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 27 in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham. The kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.