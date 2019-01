By Itoro N. Umontuen

In the “Game before the Game”, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley beat New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski 21-6 in a Madden NFL 19 preview of Sunday’s big game!

Gronk threw several interceptions as Gurley led the Rams to victory!

Is this a preview of what’s to come Sunday?

Watch the video, courtesy of XBOX for more!

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.

