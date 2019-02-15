‘Grown-ish’ Renewed for Third Season

By Chelsea Lenora White

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, Freeform favorite Grown-ish has just been renewed for a third season by the network.

The Black-ish spin-off follows Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) as she learns the ins-and-outs of adulthood while balancing life as a busy college student.

Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform, said in a statement, “At Freeform, our shows are uncompromising and bullish on what’s possible when young adults are empowered to be themselves and share their voice about the things that define them and their generation.”

Grown-ish is currently airing its second season Wednesday nights at 8pm. Variety reports the popular comedy ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable among women 18-49 and females 12-34, as well as the No. 2 cable comedy among women 18-34, No.3 for adults 18-34 and No. 3 for persons 12-34.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times.

