Grizzlies unveil throwbacks to celebrate franchise anniversaries

On Thursday, the Grizzlies announced two sets of throwback jerseys, to commemorate two eras of the franchise. This season, Ja, Jaren and all other "J" players will rock the teal "Vancouver Grizzlies" jerseys, to celebrate the founding of the franchise 25 years ago. Then in the 2020-21 season, the team will don those classic black and teal jerseys to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's move to Memphis in 2001.

Published

14 hours ago

on

By Lee Eric Smith

For years, I’ve watched as many NBA teams rolled out cool throwback jerseys . . . while the Memphis Grizzlies got them (mostly) wrong. I only thought I hated those “Memphis Pros” throwbacks . . .  until they rolled out those horrendous yellow and green “Memphis Tams” throwbacks.

And the whole time, I’m thinking: “Dang. Those black and teal jerseys from the early 2000s . . . what’s wrong with those?” And at long last, the answer is: NOTHING.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies announced two sets of throwback jerseys, to commemorate two eras of the franchise. This season, Ja, Jaren and all other “J” players will rock the teal “Vancouver Grizzlies” jerseys, to celebrate the founding of the franchise 25 years ago. Then in the 2020-21 season, the team will don those classic black and teal jerseys to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s move to Memphis in 2001.

“The opportunity to connect the history of our franchise over two consecutive seasons deserved a special approach,” said team president Jason Wexler in a statement. “It was an easy decision to bring back the iconic teal uniforms for the upcoming 25th Season of the franchise and give our fans the classic look from the Vancouver era that they love.

“Looking ahead to next season, we get to celebrate the 20th Season of the Grizzlies in Memphis with the Memphis Classic uniform, worn when the team first moved to Grind City,” Wexler added.

Finally, (and just when I was getting used to that horizontal hardwood thing) there will be a new court design.

“We wanted to go even further to enhance the in-game experience for our fans with an alternate court that celebrates and connects the best of both eras,” Wexler said. “From the black base and two-toned hardwood to the asymmetry that gives nods to our current design, this floor includes elements from every Grizzlies floor featured in both the Vancouver and early Memphis eras while bridging the past with the present.”

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

#NNPA BlackPress

Sickle Cell Strong: Sickle Cell Disease Advocate Marie Ojiambo

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Marie Ojiambo, who graduated from St. John’s University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and who specializes in pre-clinical Pharmaceutical Research, is also the founder of the Sickle Strong Initiative—a Kenyan based NGO whose mandate is to raise awareness around sickle cell disease and advocate for better health care opportunities for patients suffering from the disease in Kenya.

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

While she champions research and viable medications and solutions, Ojiambo also emphasized the importance of being regularly tested.
While she champions research and viable medications and solutions, Ojiambo also emphasized the importance of being regularly tested.

By Lauren Poteat, NNPA Newswire Washington Correspondent

It’s been more than 100 years since sickle cell disease was first discovered in America.

Today, the rare hereditary blood disorder continues to affect millions of people throughout the world.

Sickle cell disease – or SCD – affects approximately 100,000 Americans and occurs among about 1 out of every 365 African-American births, according to medical experts.

Nearly 1 in 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell trait, which medical experts said means that an individual has inherited the sickle cell gene from one of his or her parents.

During its annual convention, the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a trade organization that represents African American-owned newspapers and media companies throughout the U.S., partnered with Pfizer Rare Disease (Pfizer) to host a forum on this rare disease.

“I was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at the age of 1,” said Marie Ojiambo, a consultant for Pfizer, during the forum moderated by NNPA President and CEO, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.

“And always wanted to be a support system and advocate for research, for other young women, going through the same thing,” Ojiambo said.

“Because of this, I always felt like it was important for me to not only introduce myself by my profession, but also as a sickle cell warrior,” said the Kenyan native.

“When I competed in the Miss Africa USA pageant back in 2014, I made sure that my pageant platform, represented the same personal goals I had for myself and advocated for, sickle cell disease awareness,” she said.

Dr. Chavis emphasized, “The NNPA is grateful to Pfizer for introducing Marie Ojiambo to the Black Press of America.  Ms. Ojiambo is an excellent role model for millennials, and in particular for young African and African American women, who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields of study.  Marie Ojiambo’s outstanding success as a research scientist is truly inspiring as she did not allow the challenges of Sickle Cell Disease to prevent her from achieving her professional career goals.”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the sickle cell disease trait is most commonly found in places like Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

However, it is not exclusive to one race.

Also, as the Hemoglobin disorders follow the malaria belt around the globe, those who have the trait are relatively protected from malaria.

Although most who carry the sickle cell trait remain healthy, medical statistics show that if two healthy people who carry the trait join to conceive a child, there’s still a one in four chance with every pregnancy that they would have child with active SCD.

Ojiambo, who graduated from St. John’s University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and who specializes in pre-clinical Pharmaceutical Research, is also the founder of the Sickle Strong Initiative—a Kenyan-based NGO whose mandate is to raise awareness around sickle cell disease and advocate for better health care opportunities for patients suffering from the disease in Kenya.

While she champions research and viable medications and solutions, Ojiambo also emphasized the importance of being regularly tested.

“Both of my parents were carriers of the sickle cell trait and so when they came together, I received the disorder,” Ojiambo said.

“It is so important to know your status and to get tested regularly,” Ojiambo continued.

“Take part in clinical trials and work to make sure you have access to primary care physicians and a good hematologist.”

Community

Reunion honors deceased who attended local schools

DAYTONA TIMES — Normally when people attend high school reunions, it’s to reconnect with classmates from a specific class year or school. On July 27, a different type of reunion took place at Cypress Park.

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Reunion attendees say a prayer for classmates who have passed away. (Photo by: Duane C. Fernandez Sr. | hardnottsphotography.com)

By Andreas Butler

Normally when people attend high school reunions, it’s to reconnect with classmates from a specific class year or school.

On July 27, a different type of reunion took place at Cypress Park.

“A Celebration: A Remembrance’’ was a reunion for all local high schools and all classes to honor classmates who are deceased. About 300 people attended the reunion, which included a candlelight vigil for those who have passed on.

“We just call it a celebration for all schools and all classes for our classmates who have passed and gone before us,” said Rosetta Bailey, a graduate of Spruce Creek High’s Class of 1984 and a member of the event’s committee.

Along with Spruce Creek, the event featured graduates from Mainland, Seabreeze, and Father Lopez.

Sparked after death

The reunion came about in a unique way.

Classmates Lester Jones William Kelly, Dexter Gordon, Clarence Lassiter, Richard White and Allen Davis of the Spruce Creek Class of 1985 had planned to get together pretty soon. However, when Davis died in June, plans changed.

After attending Davis’ wake, Jones connected with other classmates and the event was created. There’s no special name for the committee – just some classmates who want to connect and honor their deceased classmates.

“It’s been in the making for a while. Those guys had planned something but once Allen Davis died, Lester Jones went ahead and reached out to everyone and got this started,” commented Del- la Nelson, who attended Mainland. She actually received her diploma at then-Daytona Beach Community College.

Decades represented

Many attended the reunion wearing school attire and school colors, showing off their blue, red, orange and green. Many who didn’t wear school attire wore their school colors.

The event was dominated by graduates of the 1980s, but did have people attend who graduated in the 1960s, 1970s, 1990s, 2000s and other decades.

As classmates have passed away over the year, it was a way to reconnect.

“It was an opportunity for us all to get together and enjoy each other’s company rather than next only seeing each other at a funeral,” said Bailey.

Nelson, who also served on the reunion committee injected, “We all came together as one people. This is something that is needed. People are dying every day. It’s a great event and everyone is happy.”

Nationwide response

The reunion also brought in people from around the country.

Aletha Baxter, a Spruce Creek 1984 alum and reunion committee member, noted that people heard about the event on social media, specifically Facebook, and decided to attend from states like the Carolinas, Georgia and Texas.

“Everyone here are not locals. We have people here from all over the country. Many classmates, who now live in different cities, came home for this. Many friends on social media in other places came along too.”

Other committee members were Donna Gordon (Spruce Creek ’85), Ophelia Fields (Mainland ’84) and Anthony White (Mainland ’85).

“We basically had mostly two or three people including two women and one man from each school on the committee. We split up tasks too,” added Nelson.

July 2020 plans

The reunion was a time to enjoy music and food.

Attendees dined on barbecued chicken and ribs, potato salad, baked beans, rice, macaroni and cheese and other cuisine. Some danced and others just listened to music provided by a deejay.

There are plans to continue the event.

“We plan to do more and try to make it an annual event. We have a date set for next year in July. We just have to make sure that the park is available for our date,” Nelson added.

This article originally appeared in the Daytona Times.

Birmingham Times

UAB’s Deborah Grimes Named one of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Grimes, the chief diversity officer for the UAB Health System, has been named one of the most influential women in corporate America for 2019 by Savoy Magazine. The magazine released its 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America listing in its summer edition. The full list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

Published

14 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Deborah Grimes (Photo by: UAB)

By Bob Shepard

Grimes, the chief diversity officer for the UAB Health System, has been named one of the most influential women in corporate America for 2019 by Savoy Magazine.

The magazine released its 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America listing in its summer edition. The full list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

Originally trained as a nurse, Grimes held several leadership positions at UAB Hospital, including vice president of Quality/Regulatory Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer, before assuming the role of chief diversity officer for the health system in 2017.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from UAB’s School of Nursing, a master’s degree from the UAB School of Health Professions and a Juris Doctor degree from the Birmingham School of Law.

Grimes serves as a board member of the Alabama Kidney Foundation and is a member of the Black Nurses Association, Society of Human Resource, Birmingham Society of Human Resources, Healthcare Compliance Association and the National Association of Health Services Executives.

“A 33-year veteran of UAB Medicine, Deborah has served in many roles as nurse, attorney and administrator,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “We salute the diversity of experiences she brings to the job each day, and congratulate her on this most deserving recognition.”

Selection of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America begins by screening information received from more than 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields. The selection committee includes the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas.

The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufacturing and law. After the committee reviewed all of the profiles, the field of candidates was narrowed to the 2019 Most Influential Women listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America edition is currently available for purchase online at Amazon.comand after July 30 at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. For more information regarding the Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America, visit SavoyNetwork.com to view the 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America full list along with individual profiles of each executive.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

Community

Jeffrey Taylor Named Principal of McClymonds High School

OAKLAND POST — Jeffrey Taylor, a longtime educator and community work­er, has been named the new principal of McClymonds High School in West Oakland. The public was invited to meet him on July 22 ahead of the opening of the school year on Aug. 12. Taylor was selected with the help of a committee of parents, teachers, staff and community partners. He began his tenure on July 1.

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Jeffrey Taylor

By The Oakland Post

Jeffrey Taylor, a longtime educator and community work­er, has been named the new principal of McClymonds High School in West Oakland. The public was invited to meet him on July 22 ahead of the opening of the school year on Aug. 12.

Taylor was selected with the help of a committee of parents, teachers, staff and community partners. He began his tenure on July 1.

He has deep roots in West Oakland, having attended Clawson Elementary School and began his career in educa­tion teaching at Lowell Middle School, going on to Frick and moving up to principal. He later spent time at the OAL office as a middle school sports coor­dinator followed by a stint at RISE Elementary School and a year as principal at San Lo­renzo High School.

He was educated at Vista Community College, New Col­lege of California and National University. Before his career in education, Taylor worked in Oakland’s Parks and Rec­reation Department and the YMCA.

“My goal is to ensure that all children are healthy, happy and safe, so they may learn as much as they can” Taylor said in a statement. “One of the most important aspects of my work here at Mack will be building strong relationships with stu­dents, teachers and families. You’ll find me in the hallways, classrooms and at special ac­tivities. My passion has been and always will be educating students.”

Vanessa Sifuentes of High School Network praised the selection of Taylor as principal.

“Mr. Taylor has roots in Oak­land, specifically West Oak­land and is excited to return in service of a community about which he already cares deeply, Sifuentes said in a statement. “He is a leader with a depth of experience and an undeniable passion for serving Oakland youth.”

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post

#NNPA BlackPress

New Parents and a Newborn with Sickle Cell Disease: What Now?

NNPA NEWSWIRE — In this article, I’d like to introduce you to TaLana Hughes, a mother of three who is also the executive director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois (SCDAI). TaLana has one child with Sickle Cell Disease and two children with the sickle cell trait.

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

It’s important to know that in recent years we’ve seen advances in understanding and scientific breakthroughs that are potentially paving the way for better care of people with SCD. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

Ask Dr. Kevin

By Dr. Kevin Williams , Chief Medical Officer for Rare Disease at Pfizer

The “Ask Dr. Kevin” series is brought to you by Pfizer Rare Disease in collaboration with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) to increase understanding of sickle cell disease.

Dr. Kevin Williams is the Chief Medical Officer for Rare Disease at Pfizer where he leads a Medical Affairs organization of approximately 150 medical colleagues around the globe. He pursued medicine after being inspired by his father’s work as a general practitioner in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dr. Kevin is passionate about raising awareness and increasing understanding of rare diseases, such as sickle cell disease, in the African American community.

For the last two years, I’ve been honored to talk with you about sickle cell disease (SCD) through this column, sharing important information and my perspectives as a medical professional. Now, as the “Ask Dr. Kevin” series enters its third year, I wanted to change things a bit by letting you also hear directly from those who matter most—people living with SCD and their caregivers.

In this article, I’d like to introduce you to TaLana Hughes, a mother of three who is also the executive director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois (SCDAI). TaLana has one child with SCD and two children with the sickle cell trait.

As TaLana knows from both personal experience and through her work with SCDAI, learning that your child has SCD can feel overwhelming and scary. While family and friends can be an important source of support, they may not always know the best way to help—and parents may find it hard to explain what they need.

In order to help people better understand what it’s like to be a parent of a newborn with SCD, and how family and friends can be most helpful, TaLana and I share our thoughts below on some of the most common questions we’ve been asked about the topic.

What are the biggest fears and challenges parents face upon learning their child has SCD?

TaLana: Immediately after my child received the diagnosis, my husband and I experienced an initial wave of shock and fear. It became suddenly apparent that both of us have the sickle cell trait which we passed down to our child. After the initial shock wore off, a million questions started to run through our minds, and we wondered what this would ultimately mean for our daughter.

Dr. Kevin: I know that for many parents, an SCD diagnosis can certainly be overwhelming, and I see how parents may fear the worst. However, it’s important to know that in recent years we’ve seen advances in understanding and scientific breakthroughs that are potentially paving the way for better care of people with SCD.

I also can’t stress enough to new parents the importance of setting up a healthcare team for their child as soon as possible. Receiving care early and often can help reduce the impacts and complications of the disease. SCD takes a toll on all systems of the body, so having a team made up of a pediatric hematologist, primary care doctor, and other specialists, such as an eye doctor, pulmonologist, cardiologist, and dentist, is key to the health of the child.

What are some tips for helping parents cope with the news?

TaLana: I know that I needed time to digest the news to really understand how the diagnosis would impact our child and family. Once I had a stronger understanding of the disease and how it would manifest over time as my child grew, I started to have a better idea of the support needed from my family and our local community.

Dr. Kevin: I’ve seen incredible connections and support systems form when parents of a child with SCD talk with other parents going through the same thing. There’s a certain comfort that comes from talking to those who have “been there, done that.” Parents can meet other families through local community groups, online platforms like oneSCDvoice*, which includes curated content and a wealth of information for those in the SCD community, and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA), which publishes a calendar of local SCD events around the country.

How can family and friends offer support?

TaLana: I tell parents of children with SCD to educate their loved ones about the disease and to communicate how it affects your child. Teaching others about the condition gives me the opportunity to explain what kind of specific support I need. It also allows my family and friends to figure out how to best provide support—whether it be a ride to an appointment, a change of clothes for an overnight stay in the hospital, or help with small chores at home.

Dr. Kevin: I also encourage family members and friends to learn as much as they can on their own, because there are still a number of misperceptions about the disease. For example, the belief that a baby born with SCD will die before reaching adulthood. As I mentioned in a previous article, this is a myth! The majority of children with SCD live to adulthood, thanks to advances in SCD care. However, the life expectancy of someone with SCD in the US is only between 40 and 60 years, compared to average US life expectancy of 78.8 years. By understanding the truths about SCD, family and friends are in a better position to provide meaningful support and be allies.

What tools are most helpful for new parents caring for their child with SCD?

TaLana: I always carry a notebook with me so I can take notes and keep track of my child’s “baseline” and SCD history to see how the disease manifests over time. I have an overnight bag in my trunk that includes a change of clothes and snacks. I carry a thermometer in my purse to take my child’s temperature and an incentive spirometer to help facilitate stronger breathing. I’ve also joined a group chat with other parents who have children with SCD, and this has been one of my most important tools for connecting with and learning from other parents who share this experience.

Dr. Kevin: These are great suggestions. I would also encourage parents to connect with their local SCD organization, like an SCDAA local chapter. With a disease like SCD, which is rare in the US and often misunderstood, connecting with others who have similar experiences and challenges is so important for building your support system.

Do infants experience pain crises? What are the warning signs? What is your best advice for new parents when it comes to handling a newborn having a crisis?

TaLana: Yes, infants can have pain crises. However, because they can’t communicate with words and explain any pain they are experiencing, recognizing pain crises can be difficult. In my own experience, the first warning signs are usually dactylitis, where the hands and feet begin to swell, and a fever. However, because new parents usually pay attention to anything out of the ordinary seen in their newborn, they often are able to notice how their own child displays warning signs.

When it comes to noticing something out of the ordinary in my child, I always play it safe. I also find it really beneficial to speak with other parents with children who have SCD and to learn about what they see in their own children and discuss how they’ve handled episodes of pain.

Dr. Kevin: It’s also important for parents to understand that pain crises are unfortunately a universal experience for people with SCD. Crises typically manifest in infants aged six months and older, and they are often unpredictable and can occur up to several times a year. So, to TaLana’s point, learning to recognize what a pain crisis looks like in their child will help parents know when to seek help.

What do babysitters or other caregivers need to know?

TaLana: I make sure other caregivers and babysitters know about my child’s personal regimens and what to do in case of an emergency. I share important pointers, like to make sure my child is hydrated and never around smoke, which can increase the risk of Acute Chest Syndrome (ACS), a bout of pneumonia or a serious lung condition due to the sickling of red blood cells, in people with SCD.

Lastly, I make sure they know how special my child is and all the wonderful qualities she has. I tell them her likes and dislikes, hobbies and interests, and what makes her laugh. Having SCD may be a normal part of my child’s life, but I make sure she is not defined by her condition.

Dr. Kevin: I agree wholeheartedly. Children with SCD are children first and foremost. While the disease affects them, it certainly does not define them—nor should SCD or any disease define the person who has it.

For more information about parenting a child with SCD, check out “A Parents Handbook for Sickle Cell Disease” and the CDC’s “5 Facts You Should Know about SCD.”

Keep up to date on Pfizer’s SCD efforts by visiting our page here. You can also follow Pfizer on Facebook and Twitter.

*Supported by Pfizer

About Dr. Kevin Williams

Dr. Kevin Williams is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Pfizer Rare Disease. In this role, he leads a Medical Affairs organization of approximately 150 medical colleagues around the globe supporting Pfizer’s efforts and portfolio in Rare Disease. Dr. Kevin joined Pfizer in January 2004 as a Director of Regional Medical & Research Specialist working in the HIV disease area. After moving into a Team Leader position in July 2005, he served in various leadership roles during his career at Pfizer. Dr. Kevin moved into his current Rare Disease CMO position in May 2016.

Dr. Kevin received his medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine and is board certified in Internal Medicine. Following a 2-year fellowship in Health Services Research at UCLA and a brief academic career as an Instructor of Medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine, he spent     8 years in private practice caring for HIV-positive patients while maintaining an academic appointment at the UCLA School of Medicine as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine. In addition to his medical degree, Dr. Kevin has a Master’s in Public Health from the UCLA School of Public Health and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

Community

Strong to make bid for Congress; sets up challenge to Cohen

NEW TRI-STATE DEFENDER — Corey Strong took the helm of a frayed, embattled Shelby County Democratic Party on August 5, 2017. On Friday, he announced a run for Congress, touting his leadership as a major component for crafting the local party’s turn-around. The former Shelby County Democratic Party chairman has decided to challenge incumbent Steve Cohen for the Ninth Congressional District seat in the August 2020 primary election.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

"I am ready for this fight," said former Democratic Party Chairman Corey Strong, announcing his run for Congress. (Photo by: George W. Tillman Jr.)

By Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell

Corey Strong took the helm of a frayed, embattled Shelby County Democratic Party on August 5, 2017. On Friday, he announced a run for Congress, touting his leadership as a major component for crafting the local party’s turn-around.

The former Shelby County Democratic Party chairman has decided to challenge incumbent Steve Cohen for the Ninth Congressional District seat in the August 2020 primary election.

“Today is August 2, and it is the first anniversary of the historic blue wave that swept the (county) elections in 2018,” said Strong, declaring his intention during a gathering at the Holiday Inn-University of Memphis. “Ten Republican seats had been flipped by the end of the night. And I am staking my claim as the leader and architect of that election cycle.

“That blue wave was made possible because of vision.”

While he commended Cohen for doing “some great things,” Strong extolled the power of vision, saying he has one for Memphis.

“I love Memphis, and I remember growing up here,” he said. “We were on our way. We were on the road to being that place where we were a part of the national conversation, but something happened; a detour. There would always be a detour.

“Well, I have a vision for this place, and that is why I am proud to announce my candidacy for the 9th Congressional District of the United States Congress.”

Cohen, who earlier announced that he planned to run and win in 2020 and again in 2022, was unavailable for comment at TSD press time, according to his aide, Rick Maynard.

“Congressman Cohen is on the Texas/Mexican border with 24 colleagues doing oversight and can’t presently be reached,” Maynard replied to an email inquiry.

Rep. Steve Cohen

Rep. Steve Cohen

Congressional Democrats are visiting holding facilities to get a first-hand look of conditions faced by immigrants being held in detention. The fact-finding trip comes amid reports of “children in cages, grossly overcrowded conditions, insufficient food supplies, and unsanitary toileting conditions.”

Cohen first won election to Congress in 2006 and has turned back a succession of challengers every two years since then.

He has had challengers in every Democratic primary since he won the Congressional seat in 2006,

Strong, a special projects director for Shelby County Schools, is a U.S. Navy veteran and reservist. His vision is for Memphis to enjoy a 21st-century economy that invests in its workers, not “seeing how much it could get out of workers.

“In the Navy, we have a saying about our priorities: ‘ship, shipmate and self.’ We must put the whole and the people around us before ourselves. Our leaders must sow into everybody. Don’t leave anyone behind…”

What does that have to do with being a congressman?

“It has everything to do with being a congressman,” he said. “A congressman is the national face of our city, the chief ambassador and partner to every facet of local leadership: in the city, county, chamber, every neighbor. He is our chief spokesman taking our message to the halls of Congress. …

“After crafting legislation and casting the votes you have sent me up there to cast, then my real job will begin, and that is bringing jobs back to the city. …We must bring jobs and investment, both public and private, to the heart of this city.”

Noting a history of service to country and community, Strong said he was “ready to serve more. …I look forward to speaking with (voters) about what they should expect from their representative. …

“I am ready for this fight.”

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

Latest News

