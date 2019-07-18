Google Offers Job to Davian Chester, the Artist Who Created the Viral Juneteenth Doodle

In the new age of technology, social media networks like Twitter and Instagram are serving as effective recruiting channels.
In addition, often times talented candidates are finding jobs without applying the traditional way. These candidates are being recruited by employers through social media because of their highly engaged profiles that display their expertise and skills.
Recently, artist Davian Chester was offered a job by Google after his photo of his Juneteenth doodle went viral.
Google is known for making creative doodles for holidays and historical milestones, but when they somehow forgot to commemorate Juneteenth, Chester decided to take matters into his own hands.
“I was planning on making an art piece for it anyway, but I noticed Google did not do anything at all. And for a large company like that to create doodles for literally everything under the sun and have nothing at all today, I thought it was odd, ” Chester shared.
“I feel it’s very important for us to know as much as we can about our ancestors,” Chester said. “So I feel Juneteenth is already something that isn’t being spread across as much as it should be.
The sketch of a Black person’s hands breaking free of shackles formed to spell out the word “Google” went viral and by the end of the day had been shared by hundreds of thousands of users on social media.
Chester’s talent and viral post ended up getting the attention of tech giant Google. On June 24th, just five days after his doodle went viral, Chester revealed on Facebook that Google offered him a job.