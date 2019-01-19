Go Fund Me Started for Cyntoia Brown

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

A Go Fund Me drive has been established for Cyntoia Brown, the African American Tennessee woman who was finally granted clemency this month by Gov. Bill Haslam.

Brown, 30, has been in prison since she was 16 when she was convicted of killing Johnny Michael Allen, whom Brown said paid her $150 to have sex. A victim of sex trafficking, Brown said she feared for her life during the encounter and she responded by shooting Allen.

After repeated calls for her release – including by celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian – Hassan granted Brown clemency and she’s scheduled for release in August.

The fundraiser, which organizers said is to assist Brown when she’s released, has raised more than $5,500 toward a $25,000 goal at the time of this writing.

In a statement released by her lawyers, Brown thanked Haslam, “for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.”

“With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”

