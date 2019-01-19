Go Fund Me Started for Cyntoia Brown

January 19, 2019 Stacy M. Brown Crime, Featured, Law, NNPA Newswire, Politics, Stacey M. Brown 0
After repeated calls for her release – including by celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian – Hassan granted Brown clemency and she’s scheduled for release in August.
After repeated calls for her release – including by celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian – Hassan granted Brown clemency and she’s scheduled for release in August.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

A Go Fund Me drive has been established for Cyntoia Brown, the African American Tennessee woman who was finally granted clemency this month by Gov. Bill Haslam.

Brown, 30, has been in prison since she was 16 when she was convicted of killing Johnny Michael Allen, whom Brown said paid her $150 to have sex. A victim of sex trafficking, Brown said she feared for her life during the encounter and she responded by shooting Allen.

After repeated calls for her release – including by celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian – Hassan granted Brown clemency and she’s scheduled for release in August.

The fundraiser, which organizers said is to assist Brown when she’s released, has raised more than $5,500 toward a $25,000 goal at the time of this writing.

In a statement released by her lawyers, Brown thanked Haslam, “for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.”

“With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”

For information or to donate, click here.

About Stacy M. Brown 139 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

Rapper Remy Ma. (Photo: Instagram-@remyma)Rapper Remy Ma. (Photo: Instagram-@remyma)
Business

Remy Ma Launches Clothing Line to Help Women Previously Incarcerated

November 2, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Business, Community, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Music, NNPA Newswire 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the clothing line will support the Remy Ma Foundation which helps women who have previously been in prison by providing opportunities and lifelong resources to help enhance their lives and the lives of their families, according to a mission statement. […read more]

Entertainment

Chris Brown Reveals ‘Sexy’ Rihanna Duet ‘Put It Up’ Coming Soon [MTV]

April 1, 2013 NNPAMaya Entertainment Comments Off on Chris Brown Reveals ‘Sexy’ Rihanna Duet ‘Put It Up’ Coming Soon [MTV]

  There’s a fistful of male guest-stars on Rihanna‘s Unapologetic LP — from Future oozing Auto-Tuned game on “Loveeeeeee Song” to Eminem spitting Novocaine-fueled non sequiturs on “Numb” — but we bet none lit up your feed like Chris Brown did when his contribution to the chart-topping album landed on Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.