About Stacy M. Brown 219 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

Entertainment

‘The Butler’ Trailer: Oprah Winfrey and Forest Whitaker Star in Lee Daniels Flick [HNGN]

May 9, 2013 NNPAMaya Entertainment Comments Off on ‘The Butler’ Trailer: Oprah Winfrey and Forest Whitaker Star in Lee Daniels Flick [HNGN]

[HNGN] Producer Lee Daniels is back with another film sure to rack up Oscar nominations. Daniels, best known for “Precious” and “The Paper Boy” has produced another movie “The Butler.” The movie is adapted from a 2008 Washington Post article by Wil Haygood. It’s based on the Read More

Advertisements
No Picture
Entertainment

Ava DuVernay Confirms Prince Documentary in Works

November 2, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Entertainment, Featured, Film, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “There are many kinds,” Alicia Keys said in a three-minute plus induction speech, as she inducted Prince. “But there is only one Prince. There is only one man who is so loud who makes you soft, so strong he makes you weak, so honest you feel kind of bashful,” she continued. […read more]

Advertisements
Op-Ed

Payday Lending Drains Nearly $1 Billion from Communities

April 1, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Payday Lending Drains Nearly $1 Billion from Communities

By Charlene Crowell NNPA Columnist   One of the worst ironies of the nagging economic recession is that consumers with the fewest financial resources have lost the most. Now, a new report finds that payday loans not only strip much-needed income from low-income families, but Read More

Advertisements

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.