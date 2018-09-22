Glenn is the Anchor Cincy Needed

By Conrad Clowers

Anyone that knows football knows that a quarterback is the single most valuable asset on a football team. When the draft comes around you can pick the wrong position player at any other position. You pick the wrong quarterback the team is in trouble.

There is no offensive lineman more valuable in protecting the quarterback than the offensive tackles. Specifically, the left tackle. It’s imperative for a right-handed quarterback to have his blind side protected.

Over the years, the Bengals have been one of the best teams in the NFL at picking tough durable tackles. Anthony Munoz is the only Bengal in the Hall of Fame. He is widely considered the best tackle ever. Some other Bengal tackles that come to mind are Andrew Whitworth and Willie Anderson.

When the team selected Jake Fisher and Cedric Ogbuehi, the tackle position started to suffer. Neither player has had an impressive NFL career to date. As the team has posted back-to-back sub 500 seasons in 2016 and 2017, a big reason was an increase in quarterback Andy Dalton being sacked. At the end of last season, it became apparent the Bengals had to find help and the tackle position, and fast.

Cincinnati wanted an offensive tackle anchor so badly they parted with a 2017 first round pick and made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire tackle Cordy Glenn. Glenn, who is 6-feet 6 inches tall and weighs 345 pounds, had been Buffalos best lineman since 2012. When healthy the Riverdale, Georgia, native is one of the best in the game. The past two seasons Glenn has missed 15 games due to injury. Cincinnati rolled the dice on the former Bulldog of Georgia and signed him.

Since signing Glenn, a reunion took place for the seven- year veteran. At Georgia, Glenn played right next to now guard Clint Boling. The only difference is when the two were at Georgia playing right next to each other, it was Glenn who played guard and Boling who played tackle. It’s still early in the season but the results have been very good so far. The left side of the Bengal offensive line has been its strength. Glenn continues to open up holes for running back Joe Mixon and protect Dalton’s blind side.

This past week, Cincinnati defeated Baltimore in a prime time Thursday night game. Glenn held future hall of famer Terrell Suggs to no sacks in the Bengals 34-23 victory. Traditionally, Suggs has lived in Cincinnati’s backfield and has had his way with Cincinnati tackles. Glen was so dominating against Suggs that Suggs didn’t even record a tackle against the Bengals.

Cincinnati will next face the Carolina Panthers in Carolina. The road test will be a huge challenge, but, as long as Dalton has Glenn protecting his backside, he will remain dangerous.

This article originally appeared in The Cincinnati Herald.