‘Girl Boss Pop-Up’ event brings together Detroit-based, women-owned businesses

By Porsha Monique

Sylvia Crawford is the president and CEO of Crawford Real Estate and Development Holdings LLC, a real property acquisition and development firm. She’s also the COO of StreetCredit Coworking and Events, which is housed inside CRED’s headquarters. Crawford is doing something amazing for women-owned businesses in Detroit on International Women’s Day: hosting a Girl Boss Pop-Up Event and Social. The event will be a collaboration of more than 100 women-owned Detroit storefronts coming together to celebrate Detroit on International Women’s Day with a citywide “Shop Hop.”

Rolling out caught up with Crawford to talk more about her first-of-its-kind event.

Tell us about your event.

The Girl Boss Pop-Up and Social Event was formed out of a collaboration of more than 100 Detroit women business owners who joined forces and organized a citywide “Shop Hop” to celebrate and draw attention to the vast number of women-owned businesses in Detroit on International Women’s Day.

StreetCredit Coworking and Events takes it a step further by uniting more than a dozen startup, emerging, home-based and mobile businesses — who are without a storefront of their own — and are creating an opportunity to be part of this historic and important partnership with other Detroit women entrepreneurs. The Girl Boss Pop-Up showcases women entrepreneurs from both the upstart to the highly experienced. Get ready to explore culinary entrepreneurs, all-natural skin care products, Detroit-centered streetwear tees and more. We wanted to celebrate Women’s History Month by helping Detroit women business owners make history … and secure the bag!

Aside from women business owners, who else will be participating in your event?

We’ve also invited some guests to present some “fireside” chats alongside some of our business owners. We’ll also have game stations and some prizes.

What’s your role in the event?

I’m the COO of StreetCredit Coworking and Events. We promote and support startup and emerging small business ventures. This is why we decided that the ideal role for StreetCredit is to create a pop-up marketplace for women-owned businesses who don’t have their own storefronts.

Where can people find more information on the event?

Girl Boss Pop-Up and Social will take place from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8 in our industrial-style business and events complex located at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave., in Detroit’s rising east Riverfront District. People can connect with us via social media, Instagram @streetcred.det, Twitter @streetcreddet and Facebook @stcredit, look for the Crawford Real Estate & Development page. Also, our website is www.Womenindetroit.com and it lists the more than 100 women-owned Detroit storefronts participating in the Detroit Women’s Day Shop Hop.

The dozen-plus businesses in the Girl Boss Pop-Up marketplace include:

Be Well Fabulous Black Women Michigan Tour

Black Beautiful & Brilliant, a docuseries

Cindy Bee and Honey Products

Urban Country Tea House

Dinner & Dessert

Eartha’s Naturals

I See You Awards

Mechelle Lynn Gift Wrapping

Paparazzi jewelry

Sprezzaatura Art Collective

Streetwear LLC

Sisters On A Roll

The Pro Shop

Traci Lynn Fashion Jewelry

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

Advertisements