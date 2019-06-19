fbpx
Connect with us

Business Family Fatherhood Rollingout.com

Ghanaian CEO and lawyer Markwei Boye J.D. teaches his children to never give up
Advertisement

Business Technology The Birmingham Times

Will Smith Invests in App that Helps Teens with Financial Literacy

Business Food Michigan Chronicle

Ellis Island Tea wins $300,000 investment at Detroit Demo Day

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Chicago Crusader Commentary Community Education Featured National NNPA Newswire

The Atlanta Voice welcomes three students through Chevrolet journalism fellowship

Business Family Washington Informer

Prince George’s Kicks Off Summer Youth Jobs Program

Business New Pittsburgh Courier Real Estate

Derrick Tillman completes Miller Street Apartments in Hill District

Business Chicago Crusader Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Morgan Park Beverly Hills Business Association gets development aid

Business Press Room

PRESS ROOM: The reading is easy at Midway with grand openings of Ink by Hudson

Black History Business Charleston Chronicle

IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore Says Farewell

Business Food Michigan Chronicle

Detroit’s Black McDonald’s Owners Facing A Whopper of a Dilemma 

Business

Ghanaian CEO and lawyer Markwei Boye J.D. teaches his children to never give up

ROLLINGOUT — Markwei Boye, J.D. is the owner and CEO of Smart Business Tax Solutions, PLLC since 2000. A highly respected tax professional, Boye is a licensed financial advisor and lawyer whose broad expertise ranges from IRS Tax representation, small business tax solutions to estate planning for individuals and companies.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Markwei Boye, J.D (Center) with his children (Photo provided by Markwei Boyd)

By Porsha Monique

Markwei Boye, J.D. is the owner and CEO of Smart Business Tax Solutions, PLLC since 2000. A highly respected tax professional, Boye is a licensed financial advisor and lawyer whose broad expertise ranges from IRS Tax representation, small business tax solutions to estate planning for individuals and companies. Boye holds a bachelor’s of science degree in finance from the University of Detroit Mercy, a master’s in business administration (MBA) from Wayne State University, a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and completed his coursework for his doctorate degree in business management from Argosy University of Chicago. In addition, Boye holds an Enrolled Agent designation, a specialized license earned by individuals who have passed a rigorous tax examination administered by the IRS. Boye has demonstrated technical competency in all levels of federal taxation. He is a member of the American Institute Certified Public Accountants, American Bar Association, Registered Financial Planning Institute, National Association of Enrolled Agents, National Association of Tax Professionals and National Society of Accountants.

How would you describe your Fatherhood culture?

In Ghana, my home country, family is absolutely everything and the responsibility of fatherhood is one that is held in very high regard. Your average Ghanaian man provides for his family and takes care of his children. There really is no other acceptable way.

Why is it important to expose children to education and valuable skills?

Education is the tool that provides opportunities beyond your circumstances. I did not come from wealth. It was through education that I learned valuable skills that allowed me to flourish professionally as an employee and then as an entrepreneur. So, I know firsthand its benefits and I wish for every child to take advantage of educational opportunities and continually learn skills. It opens the doors for greater possibilities to come – and the skills, once learned cannot be taken from you.

Why should you read every day?

I think reading every day allows you to hone in on your critical thinking skills. No matter the subject or genre of book, reading expands your mind, your vocabulary, your imagination and your ability to analyze. These benefits from daily reading only serves to enhance your acumen in any area going forward.

How important is keeping your word?

In my opinion, keeping your word speaks directly to your integrity. So, for me as a man and father, keeping your word allows for certain assurances your family and your children need and expect. And professionally as a businessman and attorney in the tax and accounting fields, keeping my word is something I take very seriously because I know the implications if I do not. Having integrity personally and professionally, and keeping your word go hand in hand in my book.

What advice would you give on being responsible for your own dreams?

I would encourage anyone to dare to dream. Think long and hard about what brings you joy. Money is important, but it is not everything. Discover what piques your interest and pursue it. Life goes fast so find your dreams and work towards them.

Finish the sentence: Never give up on yourself because … 

I have a true testament as to never give up on yourself.  A few years ago, after completing law school, I spent a considerable amount of time and sacrifice studying to take the bar exam, a highly rigorous exam. Unfortunately, I did not pass the first time. I could have easily given up on myself because I felt that I gave everything that I had to give. Luckily, I knew that I had to try again, as many times as it took to complete my goal. The benefit on the other side of my feeling initially defeated was much greater than the current circumstance, so I chose to press on. Thankfully, I passed the bar exam, set a great example for my family and my children who saw my journey many a night, and who now knows not to cower to challenges and adversity.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: