Ghanaian CEO and lawyer Markwei Boye J.D. teaches his children to never give up

By Porsha Monique

Markwei Boye, J.D. is the owner and CEO of Smart Business Tax Solutions, PLLC since 2000. A highly respected tax professional, Boye is a licensed financial advisor and lawyer whose broad expertise ranges from IRS Tax representation, small business tax solutions to estate planning for individuals and companies. Boye holds a bachelor’s of science degree in finance from the University of Detroit Mercy, a master’s in business administration (MBA) from Wayne State University, a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and completed his coursework for his doctorate degree in business management from Argosy University of Chicago. In addition, Boye holds an Enrolled Agent designation, a specialized license earned by individuals who have passed a rigorous tax examination administered by the IRS. Boye has demonstrated technical competency in all levels of federal taxation. He is a member of the American Institute Certified Public Accountants, American Bar Association, Registered Financial Planning Institute, National Association of Enrolled Agents, National Association of Tax Professionals and National Society of Accountants.

How would you describe your Fatherhood culture?

In Ghana, my home country, family is absolutely everything and the responsibility of fatherhood is one that is held in very high regard. Your average Ghanaian man provides for his family and takes care of his children. There really is no other acceptable way.

Why is it important to expose children to education and valuable skills?

Education is the tool that provides opportunities beyond your circumstances. I did not come from wealth. It was through education that I learned valuable skills that allowed me to flourish professionally as an employee and then as an entrepreneur. So, I know firsthand its benefits and I wish for every child to take advantage of educational opportunities and continually learn skills. It opens the doors for greater possibilities to come – and the skills, once learned cannot be taken from you.

Why should you read every day?

I think reading every day allows you to hone in on your critical thinking skills. No matter the subject or genre of book, reading expands your mind, your vocabulary, your imagination and your ability to analyze. These benefits from daily reading only serves to enhance your acumen in any area going forward.

How important is keeping your word?

In my opinion, keeping your word speaks directly to your integrity. So, for me as a man and father, keeping your word allows for certain assurances your family and your children need and expect. And professionally as a businessman and attorney in the tax and accounting fields, keeping my word is something I take very seriously because I know the implications if I do not. Having integrity personally and professionally, and keeping your word go hand in hand in my book.

What advice would you give on being responsible for your own dreams?

I would encourage anyone to dare to dream. Think long and hard about what brings you joy. Money is important, but it is not everything. Discover what piques your interest and pursue it. Life goes fast so find your dreams and work towards them.

Finish the sentence: Never give up on yourself because …

I have a true testament as to never give up on yourself. A few years ago, after completing law school, I spent a considerable amount of time and sacrifice studying to take the bar exam, a highly rigorous exam. Unfortunately, I did not pass the first time. I could have easily given up on myself because I felt that I gave everything that I had to give. Luckily, I knew that I had to try again, as many times as it took to complete my goal. The benefit on the other side of my feeling initially defeated was much greater than the current circumstance, so I chose to press on. Thankfully, I passed the bar exam, set a great example for my family and my children who saw my journey many a night, and who now knows not to cower to challenges and adversity.