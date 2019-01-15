Get On Your Feet for Gloria & Emilio Estefan at TPAC on January 15-20

By Cass Teague

“On Your Feet!,” based on the life story of seven-time Grammy winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time Grammy winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan, makes its Music City debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 15-20, 2019. On your feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Now their story has arrived on stage in an exhilarating original production that’s already won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “It’s A Hit!” and The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!” “If you aren’t humming a Gloria Estefan hit when you leave the theater, it might be time to check your pulse!” raves the Associated Press.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 Grammy Awards – but their music is only half the story.

“Music was the biggest thing that got us through our life, and hopefully our music can also inspire other people as well,” says Gloria Estefan. On Your Feet! is “a love story to this country, our love story, a love story to music.

From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen.

“It’s going to be a lot of things that people don’t expect, but it’s our life,” says Emilio Estefan.

“On Your Feet!” follows the Estefans’ journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

“On Your Feet!” is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” “Hairspray”) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (“Jersey Boys,” “Memphis”), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (“Birdman,” “The Bodyguard Musical”).

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony-nominated scenic designer David Rockwell (“Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”), Tony-nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa (“Porgy & Bess”), Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kenneth Posner (“Wicked,” “Hairspray”), Tony Award-winning sound designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (“Lady Day,” “Guys and Dolls”), projections by Darrel Maloney and hair & wig designer Charles G. LaPointe (“Beautiful,” “Newsies”). With music direction by Clay Ostwald (Miami Sound Machine), “On Your Feet!” features orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, arrangements by Lon Hoyt (“Hairspray”) and dance arrangements and dance orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (“The Capeman”).

Principal cast members are Christie Prades as Gloria, Mauricio Martínez as Emilio, Nancy Ticotin as Gloria Fajardo, Alma Cuervo as Consuelo, Eddie Noel as José Fajardo, u/s Emilio, Jeanpaul Medina Solano as Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy, Ana-Sofia Rodriguez as Little Gloria, Carmen Sanchez as Little Gloria, Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy. Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan provide music, lyrics, and orchestration.

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.