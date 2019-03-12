Get Fit Challenge: Personal motivation comes from discovering your ‘why’

By Brandi Phillips

If most of us had a dime for all the excuses we make for living healthier, we would be rich. With Sister Spokesman’s Get Fit Challenge, brought to you by Wellife 360, we make it a point to give you a few tips throughout each week to help you stop the excuses and hit the perfect stride in your health journey.

This week, we address motivation — how to get and maintain it.

Staying motivated starts with finding our reasons why we want improved health. Why do you want to be healthier? Dealing with arthritis or menopause? What about dry skin, poor digestion, heart disease, diabetes, or brain fog? Or maybe you have an event or family affair to attend?

But staying motivated also depends on finding activities/workouts that we like, so we can see consistent results. Once you’ve tasted success, you’ll want more!

It’s never too late to start anew and find something that motivates us. While discussing the topic within our Get Fit online group, Ms. Rocamore from St. Paul, shared, “I get motivated when preparing for an event. Last year, my events were 3K races throughout the summer. Those consistent events spread throughout the summer kept me motivated to keep working out and training. I want to get back to being healthy by preparing for events.”

If using events as motivation works, you should start there and continue that process throughout your lifetime. That could mean preparing for a wedding, then a vacation or a birthday.

Superficial or deep-rooted, event-related or medical, all motivations are all acceptable, as long as they keep us reaching for our goals. We must do what works for us!

As we progress, and reach plateaus, it will be important to try new techniques and re-establish our motivations for being and living healthier.

Even if you are not officially a part of the Get Fit Challenge, feel free to take these tips and apply them to your own health journey.

Get Fit Challenge Recipe of the Week: Quick Fix Juice

Brought to you by Sister Spokesman and Wellife 360

Ingredients:

1 blood orange

2-inch piece of cucumber peeled

1 cup tomato juice chilled

Optional decoration: celery

Peel the orange, removing all traces of pith, and cut into 8 pieces.

Coarsely chop the cucumber.

Put all prepared ingredients in a blender or food processor and mix until thoroughly

combined.

Strain into a chilled glass, decorate with celery stalk and serve immediately.

This article originally appeared the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

