Get Cooking with Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank This Summer

By The Charleston Chronicle

Wondering how to prepare the beautiful produce that our local farmers are growing and selling at the farmers market? Do you have a knee-high sous chef whose interest in cooking you want to foster and develop in a safe, educational way? CCPL’s Kids Kitchen and Cook With Us series give kids, teens and adults the opportunity to experience live food prep and cooking demonstrations of simple, healthy and delicious food in the Charlie Cart this summer. Participation is free, and caregivers must sign a waiver for kids to participate.

What’s a Charlie Cart? Good question! The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Lowcountry Food Bank and the Charlie Cart provide the tools and knowledge children need to make healthy choices for life. Cooking is an ideal medium for learning: it is hands-on, engaging and rewarding. Hands-on learning promotes success across disciplines and develops collaboration, critical thinking skills, and subject mastery.

These programs are made possible through a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank through its Nutrition Initiatives. The Lowcountry Food Bank is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that distributes donated food to a network of nearly 300 member agencies throughout 10 coastal counties in South Carolina, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.