Georgia Southern Opens New Health Professions Academic Building

By The Savannah Tribune

Last Thursday, Georgia Southern University President Shelley C. Nickel, Gov. Nathan Deal, University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley and Board of Regents Chair Don Waters cut the ribbon to open the University’s new Health Professions Academic Building on the Armstrong campus. All shared enthusiasm for the expansive new facility, which enables the University to provide exceptional education and training opportunities to help students succeed while addressing the healthcare needs of the region.

“This new Health Professions Academic Building is not just a representation of our physical expansion here on the Armstrong Campus, it represents our commitment to training healthcare professionals to enter an area of great need in our region, in our state – even in our nation,” said Nickel. “This new 63,000 square-foot facility was built with a rapidly changing healthcare field in mind. It is designed to train healthcare providers in a state-of-the art interprofessional environment that encourages a team-oriented approach to healthcare – an approach that has been shown to improve delivery of care and patient outcomes.”

The facility, available to students for the Spring 2019 semester, will include a simulation suite, nursing skills and assessment labs, communication sciences and disorders labs, cardiovascular intervention sciences lab, medical laboratory sciences, radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, and sonography, and a variety of hands-on, team-oriented learning opportunities.

The Health Professions Academic Building is home to the Waters College of Health Professions, the largest undergraduate health sciences college in the state of Georgia. More than 10 programs are offered by the Waters College of Health Professions including nursing, physical therapy, communication sciences, radiologic sciences, respiratory therapy, kinesiology and medical laboratory sciences. Georgia Southern’s allied healthcare programs represent almost one-fifth of all undergraduate healthcare degrees earned in Georgia.

Georgia’s FY18 budget included $22 million in construction funding to build a new health professions facility on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus. Project funding also included the renovation of Ashmore Hall, a 46,000 square-foot building that now houses office space for health professions faculty, as well as respiratory therapy and biodynamics labs.

“Georgia Southern is providing a much-needed pipeline of talent to area hospitals and healthcare providers,” said Deal. The college is named for Don and Cindy Waters, who donated $2 million to the college in 2017.

The facility will include the St. Joseph’s/ Candler Nursing Suite, an 8,193-square-foot area with advanced technologies that prepare students to meet patient needs in a changing healthcare delivery environment. The unique site is the result of a funding partnership between the Armstrong Foundation of Georgia Southern University, Inc. and St. Joseph’s/Candler health system, which donated $250,000 to the project.

At the heart of the building is the Memorial Health Active Learning Studio, a signature instructional space with two large expanses of glass and a sweeping ceiling. The area is outfitted for lectures and small-group settings for team-learning.

Also included is the Meredith Avery Conference Room, provided by Don and Fara Avery in memory of their daughter, who was a student at Armstrong State University. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune.