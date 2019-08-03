fbpx
Gavin Newsom Calls Out California’s Racist First Governor. Who was Peter Hardeman Burnett?

BLACK VOICE NEWS — In his apology for California’s genocidal treatment of Native Americans, Gov. Gavin Newsom focused attention on the state’s nearly forgotten first elected governor, Peter Hardeman Burnett, and his declaration in 1851 that Indians would be exterminated.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Peter Hardeman Burnett (Photo by: gregnokes.com)
By Gregory Nokes

In his apology for California’s genocidal treatment of Native Americans, Gov. Gavin Newsom focused attention on the state’s nearly forgotten first elected governor, Peter Hardeman Burnett, and his declaration in 1851 that Indians would be exterminated.

As Gov. Newsom reported, Burnett infamously predicted to the 1851 Legislature: “That a war of extermination will continue to be waged between the races until the Indian race becomes extinct must be expected …”

As a writer of West Coast history, I became fascinated by Burnett and his little-known role in briefly allowing slavery while in Oregon and promoting exclusion laws against blacks in both Oregon and California.

I learned that throughout his political career, Burnett clung to a bizarre and deadly fantasy that the American West would be populated almost exclusively by whites. In Burnett’s vision, there would be no blacks, no Chinese and no Native Americans.

Burnett’s attitudes toward race no doubt were shaped in part by his family background. He was born in Nashville, Tenn., in 1807 and married into a slave-owning family. He owned two slaves in Missouri, and may have brought one of them to Oregon in 1843.

While a merchant in Tennessee, Burnett was responsible for the fatal shooting of a black slave who allegedly broke into his store.

In the one negative encounter with Native Americans mentioned in his autobiography, “Reminiscences of an Old Pioneer,” he blamed Indians for setting a fire that destroyed his father’s farm wagon in Missouri.

In 1843, Burnett was one of the organizers and the first captain of the wagon train that brought nearly a thousand settlers from Missouri to Oregon in what became known as ‘”The Great Migration.”

He soon entered politics in Oregon, serving on the first elected legislature. Under his leadership, the Oregon Legislature enacted a law that excluded African-Americans. That law said African-Americans who refused to leave would face a severe lashing. Cooler heads soon overturned the Oregon law. A self-taught lawyer, he also served as the first supreme court judge of the provisional government of Oregon.

In November 1848, Burnett joined the gold rush to California, but soon tired of mining, and befriended and worked with John Sutter Jr. to help establish the city of Sacramento, making a great deal of money.

Within just 12 months, on Nov. 13, 1849, he was elected governor over four other candidates.

He evidently was instantly likable and persuasive, and wrote extensively for California newspapers, promoting civilian government for California. It didn’t hurt his political appeal he was also blessed with good looks. In his official portrait in the California State Capitol, he bears a resemblance to the late actor Paul Newman.

As governor, Burnett tried but failed to impose an Oregon-style law that would have excluded African-Americans.

He also sought to exclude Chinese immigrants because he believed they were better businessmen and workers than whites, and would dominate the economy, and later supported the federal 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, which all but shut down Chinese immigration.

But it was California’s native tribes who suffered the most from Burnett’s attitudes and policies.

In calling for the establishment of week a “Truth and Healing Council’’ to investigate past abuses of

California’s tribes, Newsom cited Burnett’s extermination prediction.

The genocide against California Indians neither started nor ended with Burnett. But some of the worst massacres of the native population occurred while he was in office. And he signed the deviously named 1850 “Act for the Government and Protection of Indians”

That became a convenient cover for seizing Indian lands, disrupting families and forcing many into involuntary servitude.

Article 2 of that law said: “Persons and proprietors of land on which Indians are residing, shall permit such Indians peaceably to reside on such lands.”

In other words, former Indian lands were legally controlled by whites.

Article 3 set out circumstances under which a Caucasian could take custody of a native child—until age 18 for males, and 15 for females.

As settlers and miners poured into California, moving onto traditional tribal lands, Indians not surprisingly responded by attacking them. Whites retaliated, frequently much more savagely.

Burnett twice ordered the state militia to respond to attacks, once at a ferry crossing near the confluence of the Gila and Colorado rivers in April 1850, and again near Ringgold in El Dorado County in October 1850. He urged communities to use poorly trained local militias to respond to attacks, with predictably bloody results and little if any accountability.

The worst of the conflicts during Burnett’s time in office was the so-called Bloody Island Massacre in May of 1850 in which about 75 U.S soldiers staged a retaliatory strike on several hundred probably innocent members of the Pomo tribe at Clear Lake in Lake County.

Estimates of the number of Pomo dead—men, women and children—ranged from 60 to several hundred. The massacre was described in the following account in the Daily Alta California of May 28, 1850:

“The troops arrived in the vicinity of the lake, and came unexpectedly upon a body of Indians numbering between two and three hundred. They immediately surrounded them and as the Indians raised a shout of defiance and attempted escape, poured in a destructive fire indiscriminately upon men, women and children.

“‘They fell,’ says our informant, ‘as grass before the sweep of the scythe.’ Little or no resistance was encountered, and the work of butchery was of short duration. The shrieks of the slaughtered victims died away . . . and stretched lifeless upon the sod of their native valley were the bleeding bodies of these Indians—or sex, nor age was spared; it was the order of extermination fearfully obeyed.”

Burnett’s official correspondence mentions some conflicts, but the Bloody Island Massacre is not among them, although he must have known about it.

Burnett’s term in office lasted just 13 months. He resigned on Jan. 9, 1851 after being ridiculed for such unacceptable proposals as demanding an exclusion law against blacks and promoting capital punishment for robbery and second-degree larceny.

He was widely deemed by California’s press as ineffective. But his time in public life was not over. In 1857, Gov. J. Neely Johnson appointed Burnett to fill an unexpired term on the California Supreme Court, and he was elected again the following year, his transgressions as governor evidently forgotten.

In 1858, while serving on the California Supreme Court, he was once again ridiculed for ordering a former slave named Archy Lee to be returned to his former Mississippi owner even though Lee had been living in California, a free state. His ruling was blocked by another court.

Burnett’s racism, along with several tone-deaf blunders, explains why he was, until recently, largely forgotten by history. He was an embarrassment. Many of the few schools that took his name as the first governor have changed their names as his policies have become known; among them is the former Burnett Academy in San Jose, the city where Burnett and his family settled.

He died in relative obscurity in 1897. Now, in 2019, Burnett is becoming known again, though surely not for reasons he would welcome.

R. Gregory Nokes is the author of “The Troubled Life of Peter Burnett: Oregon Pioneer and First Governor of California,” published by Oregon State University Press, gregnokes.com. He wrote this commentary for CALmatters.

CALmatters seeks out experts to address the pressing needs faced by California, in op-eds of 700 words or fewer.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

COMMENTARY: Forty Years of Lies Stigmatizing “Teenage Pregnancy” Are Enough

BLACK VOICE NEWS — The ensuing 40-year squabble pitting sex education (which at best has marginal effects on pregnancy rates) versus “abstinence-only” preaching (which is completely worthless) suppressed crucial realities surrounding what interest mislabel “teen pregnancy.”

Published

3 days ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Photo by Tanaka Pendeke

By Mike Males

In 1960, one in 10 California women ages 15-19 gave birth.

By 1975, just 5% did.

What caused that phenomenal drop?

Not abortion. The teen birth decline was well underway before California legalized abortion in 1967.

Not sex education, which barely existed back then.

Two factors explain why 1960s teenagers reduced childbearing dramatically:

  • Great Society programs sharply reduced youth poverty.
  • Young women’s college enrollments rose by 130%.

That’s how “win-win” public policies succeed.

Then, 1970s liberals, aping Republicans’ fear-mongerings over crime, drugs, and racial integration, launched their own phony moral crusade branding “teen pregnancy” a new “epidemic.”

The liberal solution? Sex education, which should be a basic human right, not a cure-all pushed with fear tactics.

Unfortunately, liberals chose to promote sex education by slandering young people, who had cut their birth rates 50% on their own, as ignorant and irresponsible. Conservatives countered with fabricated sex-ed horror-tales and pushed sexual “abstinence.”

From then on, it has been lie versus lie.

The ensuing 40-year squabble pitting sex education (which at best has marginal effects on pregnancy rates) versus “abstinence-only” preaching (which is completely worthless) suppressed crucial realities surrounding what interest mislabel “teen pregnancy.”

As the culture war over sex-versus-abstinence education intensified in the 1980s, poverty and birth rates among teenagers reversed their previous declines and increased markedly.

That’s how “lose-lose” policies fail.

What schools teach and preachers preach don’t matter. The only important factor in “teen pregnancy” is poverty. It actually makes sense for some poorer young women to have babies earlier in life, when their health is best and extended-family members can help with childraising.

Conversely, where American teenagers enjoy low poverty rates like European and Canadian teens, they have low European- and Canadian-level pregnancy and childbearing rates.

In terms of “teen” birth rates, California’s impoverished Tulare and Kern counties resemble Myanmar. Wealthy San Mateo and Marin counties are like Sweden. Abortion and miscarriage gaps are even larger.

Research also shows pregnant teenagers typically suffered chaotic homes and childhood abuses. Girls who, in politically sanitized parlance, “initiate” sex before age 15 overwhelmingly had been victims of rape. A large majority of the impregnators of school-age girls are adult men, not school-age boys.

Interestingly, teenage motherhood was perfectly acceptable before 1960, when men age 20 and older fathered 90% of births by teen mothers. It only became a “social problem” in the 1970s, when teenage males started competing for teenage females.

1998 report by major “teen pregnancy” lobbies staunchly defended the social acceptability of adult men impregnating teenage girls while condemning teenage girls for getting pregnant!

That’s how crazy “teen pregnancy” discussion is.

Poverty, childhood victimizations, adult impregnators… the realities poorer teenagers face remain too rough for “teen pregnancy” interests to engage.

Instead, they demean teenage mothers’ babies as “economically costly”–another lie founded in long-debunked eugenics notions that blame women for producing babies deemed “inferior” because of their race and class.

The best, long-term studies find that poorer young women who have babies as teenagers get childraising behind them by their late twenties and enter the workforce when their earning potential is highest, actually reducing welfare costs.

And what does “costly” mean? The wasteful consumption, carbon footprint, and climate-change impacts of babies born to richer mothers menace humans’ future more than poorer mothers’ babies do.

“Teen-pregnancy” exploiters should abolish their obsolete mythmaking and stigmatizingand engage promising 21st-century realities.

From the 1990s to 2017, the birth rate among California teens fell by a staggering 80%. Other states also showed big declines. Provisional figures show another big drop in 2018.

Why did this happen?

Ignore the interest groups clamoring for credit. The reason is not sex education in California or contraceptive programs in Colorado. “Teen” birth rates also plummeted in abstinence-preaching states like Arizona and South Carolina.

Teens themselves are reducing births, especially those involving adult partners. The biggest factor, as in the 1960s, is massively more young women enrolling in higher education despite the high costs.

Young people are moving forward. Interests should do likewise by dumping their backwards “teen pregnancy” foolishness and advocating for increased education and economic opportunities for the disadvantaged young.

Mike Males formerly taught sociology at UC Santa Cruz and authored Teenage Sex and Pregnancy: Modern Myths, Unsexy Realities, mmales@cjcj.org. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

California’s new Public Utilities Commission president must lead us to a gas-free future

BLACK VOICE NEWS — Everywhere you turn in California, clean energy technologies are winning out over gas. From Oxnard to Los Angeles and Glendale, to the Inland Empire and Bay Area, proposed and existing gas-fired plants are being scrapped in favor of cleaner options.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

(l-r) Gladys Limón And V. John White (Photo by: CALmatters)
By Gladys Limón and V. John White

Everywhere you turn in California, clean energy technologies are winning out over gas.

From Oxnard to Los Angeles and Glendale, to the Inland Empire and Bay Area, proposed and existing gas-fired plants are being scrapped in favor of cleaner options.

Clean energy is winning because it’s a safer and more affordable option.

This is critical for the communities who have been forced to live with gas plants in their backyard—often low-income communities of color who have disproportionately shouldered the pollution burdens of our state’s dependence on fossil fuels. For them, the shift to cleaner energy sources comes not a moment too soon.

As solar and wind costs plunge, energy storage technology such as batteries and large scale, pumped water, compressed air, and thermal energy storage are proving they can cost-effectively reduce our reliance on gas to meet local capacity and reliability needs.

Battery storage projects are now slated to replace gas-fired plants in Moorpark, Oakland and San Jose, to provide reliable energy when the sun is down and the wind isn’t blowing.

But getting to 100% clean and affordable energy is about more than closing gas plants.

It’s about enabling an entire suite of clean resources, from distributed generation, to local solar power that recharges energy storage systems, to demand response, time-of-use rates, and targeted energy efficiency to work together to balance the energy grid.

This is the hard work facing Marybel Batjer, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newly appointed president of the California Public Utilities Commission.

Bringing these zero-emission resources on to the grid requires innovation, new ways of thinking and a strong dose of political will.

The Public Utilities Commission has shown a commitment to prioritizing communities bearing the highest pollution and socioeconomic burdens in the state.

In the California Environmental Justice Alliance’s annual agency scorecard assessing how California regulators have honored the principles of environmental justice in 2018, the Public Utilities Commission scored a B+.

Now, we must ensure that these communities gain access to the clean energy technologies they have been promised.

This is where we need visionary leadership from Batjer, because when we scratch beneath the surface, we find the Public Utilities Commission is in danger of moving in the opposite direction.

The commission must redesign its processes to allow clean energy technology to compete with gas, by being bundled together and strategically dispatched, so that they can provide the same services under the same contract terms as gas plants.

They must reform and update accounting rules to enable cost effective, zero carbon resources to compete to provide grid reliability services. The technology is available and cost effective, but is left out because of outdated requirements.

Instead, the commission is preparing to award multi-year contracts to gas plants and is failing to prepare and expand California’s portfolio of clean resources to meet our “resource adequacy” requirement.

Despite the direction of the Legislature to adopt a plan to acquire new large-scale storage projects, the Public Utilities Commission has stalled. Even more alarming, the commission is allowing Southern California Gas Company to pull more gas from the dangerous Aliso Canyon storage facility, instead of looking for strategies to honor Gov. Newsom’s promise to close the facility that poisoned thousands of people.

This business-as-usual thinking is a luxury we simply do not have.

We’re encouraged by Gov. Newsom’s appointment of Marybel Batjer. By appointing a leader who is not afraid of blazing new trails, Gov. Newsom is exhibiting his own bold leadership. As Batjer takes the reins, we look forward to seeing her exercise her expertise to seize the incredible opportunity before her.

Under her watch, the agency must prepare California to move beyond gas. Achieving that goal will require much greater integration within the agency, and dedicated coordination with other agencies and power providers.

Creating an equitable, safe and secure phase-out of gas in coming decades will be no small feat. That transition must be undertaken with a commitment to protecting working families, improving energy affordability, and avoiding saddling Californians with increasingly expensive gas energy.

Ms. Batjer has demonstrated she is not afraid of taking courageous action and shaking things up. This is exactly what the Public Utilities Commission needs.

The Public Utilities Commission’s power to help California’s communities thrive is undeniable. With Batjer exhibiting people-centered leadership that combines technical expertise and innovation, she can play a major role in leading California into a healthy and prosperous 100 percent clean energy future.

Gladys Limón is executive director of the California Environmental Justice Alliance, glimon@caleja.org. V. John White is the executive director of the Center for Energy Efficient and Renewable Technologies, vjw@ceert.org. They wrote this commentary for CALMatters.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

Join the BLU Team

BLACK VOICE NEWS — San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Black Voice News

San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

Dina Walker

Dina Walker

BLU works to provide educational and human services programming to youth, adults and organizations in order to build healthy, productive communities by helping to overcome the higher education challenges faced by inland area families with limited income and limited opportunities.

The organization, led by President and CEO Dina Walker, manages several education and civic engagement programs that create a comprehensive approach to attaining its goal of building productive communities.

Visit https://www.bluedfoundation.org/copy-of-blu-scholars learn more about the current job openings and/or how to apply. Interviews are scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. 2019.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

UC Library’s hasty implementation of a complex plan means academic researchers lose

BLACK VOICE NEWS — The University of California Digital Library has terminated journal renewal negotiations with Elsevier, requesting the cancellation of campus access to over 2,500 of the world’s leading peer-reviewed scientific journals published by the company and its society partners.

Published

5 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Daniel Marti

The University of California Digital Library has terminated journal renewal negotiations with Elsevier, requesting the cancellation of campus access to over 2,500 of the world’s leading peer-reviewed scientific journals published by the company and its society partners.

The UC research community relies on these journals to download over 11 million articles a year—nearly one every three seconds.

After six months without a contract, and in light of the Library’s refusal to engage in any further negotiations, the Library’s cancellation request was implemented last week. This did not have to happen.

Elsevier has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the UC research community. That’s why, over the past several months, Elsevier proposed a series of arrangements that would contain costs, achieve the objectives of the Academic Senate and provide students, faculty, researchers and medical professionals with uninterrupted service to the research platform that supports their work.

The UC Library negotiators rejected all offers and countered with what is, in their own words, a complex and risky restructuring of the research model at UC.

The library’s negotiation team demanded Elsevier implement a publishing plan that shifts costs to the UC researcher community under a default “author pays” model.

The plan is so intricate that one senior UC librarian called it “akin to modernizing the FAA’s air traffic control system–a million planes are in the air at any moment and changing anything can have serious consequences elsewhere.”

A UC Library-commissioned study similarly found the plan “extremely complex, with significant risk on many sides.” If you thought that such a plan would be reworked, or at least scrutinized by university administrators, you would be wrong.

The library’s commissioned study found that a flip from a subscription to a pay-to-publish model would result in a significant funding gap for research-intensive institutions such as UC. The proposed plan would require UC researchers to pay to publish their own output and still obtain access to the vast majority, 85%, of peer-reviewed scientific literature that is subscription-based today.

To solve this funding gap, the UC Library study asks that millions of dollars in grant funding be diverted away from research and used to “top off” library budgets.

When surveyed, this plan drew “extremely negative” reactions from researchers, with the majority of survey respondents indicating that they would not support any research funds from being diverted into a library-led pay-to-publish model. Clearly, there is more work to be done.

As a partner, Elsevier wanted to support UC’s ambitious plan carefully and sustainably. To do so, Elsevier sought to minimize the complexity and much of the risk by offering several solutions to help bridge the UC Library’s objectives with the research community’s needs.

Elsevier agreed to keep subscription costs flat, accounting for inflation, and to fully fund a five-fold increase in open access publishing. This offer would have enabled the UC Library to achieve cost containment goals and materially increase open access publishing at a scale not yet realized by the university.

Most importantly, our offer would have ensured that the research community would continue to be served in an uninterrupted manner. Instead, the library refused to compromise, and researchers are losing out.

In the interest of researcher choice and to serve researchers who want to pay-to-publish so their work can be freely and immediately accessible worldwide, Elsevier has opened over 1,900 of its subscription journals to open access submissions.

Last year, Elsevier published more than 34,000 articles through this model—making Elsevier one of the world’s leading open access publishers.

We applaud the UC Academic Senate’s position to uphold open access principles to “disseminate its research and scholarship as widely as possible.”

As a publisher, dissemination of knowledge is Elsevier’s original mandate and driving purpose. That is why Elsevier offered to support a five-fold increase in open access publishing at UC and advance the Academic Senate’s goals. Meanwhile, the UC Library’s admittedly “extremely complex” plan has failed the needs of the UC research community.

Daniel Marti is head of global public policy at RELX, the parent to Elsevier, daniel.marti@relx.com. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

California’s small business owners cannot afford health care. Here are ways to help

BLACK VOICE NEWS — The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the first meaningful healthcare reform that helped address the needs of small businesses, their employees and the self-employed. But we cannot overlook the fact that nearly 3 million Californians still do not have insurance. Of those who are uninsured, roughly 324,000 are solo entrepreneurs and 44% work at a small business.

Published

5 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Photo by: Artem Beliaikin | pexels.com
By Mark Herbert

Alma Beltran owns a successful small business, but that doesn’t mean she can afford healthcare for herself and her family.

Mark Herbert

Mark Herbert

In fact, the Chula Vista entrepreneur who is president of Graphic Image Label, Inc., is facing a hard choice between the health of her loved ones and the health of her business. It’s all because the size of her household shrank after one of her children went to college.

“Since I no longer qualify for federal assistance, my healthcare premium costs six times as much as it did before,” Alma said in a March phone conversation with Small Business Majority staff.

“So far this year I have not been able to afford paying my premium. I must now decide between going without insurance and keeping my business, or closing my business so I can find a job with health coverage.”

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the first meaningful healthcare reform that helped address the needs of small businesses, their employees and the self-employed. But we cannot overlook the fact that nearly 3 million Californians still do not have insurance.

Of those who are uninsured, roughly 324,000 are solo entrepreneurs and 44% work at a small business.

Alma and business owners like her who do have insurance are struggling to pay their premiums and sustain their businesses.

Fortunately, they will get some relief thanks to a provision in California’s 2019-2020 budget.

Consumers, who do not qualify for federal premium subsidies, will get additional assistance through a state tax credit. It will apply to people who are between 400-600% of the federal poverty level.

This change is critical for many entrepreneurs. The median income of an incorporated small business is about $57,000, but the cutoff for healthcare subsidies was about $50,000.

While this is an important first step, much more can and should be done to address this issue. Specific proposals small businesses support include:

  • Providing additional assistance to those making close to 600% of federal poverty level. Once the new premium assistance included in the budget is implemented, it is still likely that individuals earning close to $72,840 may spend close to 18% of their income, or about $13,000, on healthcare premiums. In order to make insurance more affordable for middle income business owners, we recommend limiting the out-of-pocket max to 10% of income spent on premiums.
  • Passing Assembly Bill 824 by Assemblyman Jim Wood, Democrat from Healdsburg. The bill would prohibit agreements in which drug manufacturers pay generic companies to delay the introduction of lower-price medications to the market. This measure would help ensure small business owners have access to affordable, quality healthcare options.

As beneficial as the Affordable Care Act has been to California’s small firms and solo entrepreneurs, we cannot ignore the fact that millions of Californians still do not have insurance.

The only way to ensure small business owners, their employees and the self-employed have access to the affordable coverage that is necessary for their success is by making quality, affordable healthcare available to everyone.

Mark Herbert of Concord is Small Business Majority's California director, mherbert@smallbusinessmajority.org. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

Vanderbilt Pledges $2M for African American Music Museum

BLACK VOICE NEWS — Vanderbilt University is pledging $2 million for the National Museum of African American Music, which is scheduled to open a 56,000-square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year. The university says the gift includes in-kind contributions and direct financial support, and will help expand the museum’s archives, contribute to innovative programming, support the completion of the facility and more.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 27: Chancellor of Vanderbilt University Nicholas S. Zeppos and Lydia Howarth attend The Celebration of Legends Gala 2019 at Music City Center on June 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the National Museum of African American Music)

By Black Voice News

Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University is pledging $2 million for the National Museum of African American Music, which is scheduled to open a 56,000-square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year.

The university says the gift includes in-kind contributions and direct financial support, and will help expand the museum’s archives, contribute to innovative programming, support the completion of the facility and more.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said the partnership will help build global awareness of the impact of African American composers, performers and supporters.

The partnership will include collaboration with the university’s Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries to offer their collection of books, scores, recordings and other materials for loan, display and study at the museum.

Vanderbilt and the museum will also team up for a speaker series after the facility opens.

This article originally appeared in the Black Voice News.

Latest News

