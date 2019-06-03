fbpx
Dallas Post Tribune

Gary L. Bond III Receives the Cincinnatus Award from Great Hearts Irving

DALLAS POST TRIBUNE — On May 23, 2019, Gary L. Bond III received the Cincinnatus Award  (Charity in Leadership and Magnanimity) from Great Hearts Irving Academy. At the end of the school year, Gary will complete the 8th grade where he has been active in; Track,  The Debate Team–Public Forum, and Programming–Python as extracurricular activities.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Photo taken at Awards Ceremony on May 23, 2019 – Left to right; Philip Althage, Headmaster, Gary L. Bond, III, and Mariel Mueller, Assistant Headmaster.

By Dallas Post Tribune Staff

On May 23, 2019, Gary L. Bond III received the Cincinnatus Award (Charity in Leadership and Magnanimity) from Great Hearts Irving Academy.

At the end of the school year, Gary will complete the 8th grade where he has been active in; Track,  The Debate Team–Public Forum, and Programming–Python as extracurricular activities.

  • In track, he competed in the; 4×100, 4×200, 200m, and the 400m, receiving medals in the; 200m, 4×100, and the 4×200.
  • 2018, Gary received the Duke Tip Award in Texas.

Gary L. Bond, Jr. and Theronica R. Bond are the proud parents of Gary and Theodore L. Bond, the only sibling, is his younger brother.

Gary is a member of Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, Texas.

“The Dallas Post Tribune sends a “special” CONGRATULATIONS! to Gary for his achievements during the school year, 2018-2019”.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.

