Gary hosts the 2019 Gary Car Show amidst annual Chicago Air and Water Show

The city of Gary will host a car show this year that will be held amidst the backdrop for the staging of the Chicago Air and Water Show. The 2019 Gary Car Show will be held Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th at the Gary/Chicago International Airport from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. The event site for the show will be the nine-acre airport parking lot.

The Gary Car Show will be a family event at the Gary airport where airshow enthusiasts will still enjoy an airshow, displays, good food and beverage, music and merchandise vendors. There will also be activities and fun for the children. The Gary Car Show will feature the U. S. Navy Blue Angels and the Red Arrows jet teams participating in the Chicago show.

All type vehicles are welcome to participate in the car show. The vehicle placement fee will be $20. The placement fee for motorcycles will be $10. Awards will be presented in various categories. Registration will be on the day of the event. General Admission will be $5. Children under 8 will be admitted free of charge.

The 2019 Gary Car Show will be one of several fundraisers for the 2020 Gary Air Show sponsored by the City of Gary and the nonprofit Friends of the Gary Air Show. The Legacy Foundation, a private entity holds a charitable fund for Friends of the Gary Air Show. The city cancelled the 2018 and 2019 Gary Air Shows while in the midst of a financial recovery plan which began in 2018.

Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said, “Hosting the show is a costly event. Presenting the event during the last two years was simply not feasible. I commend the efforts of the community planning committee and thank them for their unwavering service to this major undertaking.” The Air Show committee formed last year and continues to bring ideas to the table.

