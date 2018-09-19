Game of the Week: Carver 27, Maynard Jackson 15

By Anfernee Patterson

Tony Jones’s three touchdowns proved to be enough for the Carver Atlanta Panthers to defeat the Maynard Jackson Jaguars 27-15 Friday evening at Lakewood Stadium. The Panthers were desperate for a win after starting the season with three losses and this game proved to be tough, however they did not begin the game in that fashion. After the Panthers defense made the Jaguars go three and out, Jones would begin to have an impact on the game by scoring his first touchdown on an 11 yard rush to put his team ahead 6-0.

On the next offensive possession, Brown would be on the receiving end for a 23 yard touchdown reception while taking a hard hit from two Jaguar defenders increasing the Panthers lead to 12.

The Panthers defense continued to make the Jaguars offense struggle and would help their offense start in good field position. The Panther’s offense would continue to move the chains down to the Jaguars 14. Brown would again show his elusive speed as he would recover quarterback Deante Maxwell’s bobbled snap and rush into the endzone for 14 yards.

Up 18-0, it seemed that the night could not get any worst for the Jaguars; but it did as Jaguars quarterback Charles Daniels would be picked off by Ethan Russell for a 76 yard pick six. On the next Panthers defensive possession, they would pin the Jaguars on their own goal line and eventually force a safety to make the score 27-0 going into halftime.

All seemed lost for the Jaguars at this point but the defense would have something to say about that in the second half as they would get a safety to get their first points on the board. However, the Jaguars would fail to get any points on their ensuing offensive possession but the defense managed to keep Jones and the Panthers offense in check. The Jaguars would not get anymore points until Lyntavious Tucker would punch it in from 18 yards out to make the score 27-8 with three seconds to go in the third quarter. Again, the Jaguars defense would keep the Panthers offense in check holding them scoreless for the second half.

With 10:14 to go in regulation, Jones would have trouble fielding a punt which would help the Jaguars retain possession and lead to a one yard rush by Tradarious Edwards. It was 27-15 with less than 8:30 remaining and the Jaguars players and fans sensed a second half comeback. It would be up to the defense to force another three and out as they did the whole second half.

Unfortunately, the Panthers would be able to convert on a 4th and 1 and keep possession for the rest of the half after a roughing the kicker penalty on the Jaguars. The first half explosion by Jones and the Panthers would prove to be enough to achieve their first victory of the season. Jones would finish the game with three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

The Panthers will face North Springs Sep. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Grady Stadium.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.