Gamble Campaigns for District 3 Council Seat
3 days ago

Speaking on the campaign trail, Jennifer Gamble is a candidate for the open seat to represent District 3 on Metro City Council. (Courtesy photo)

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — A veteran of neighborhood, city, association and political committees is campaigning to represent District 3 on metro’s city council.

Jennifer Gamble of Bellshire Terrace and founder of her own business wants to succeed Council member Brenda Haywood who’s not running for re-election.

“I want to improve the quality of life in District 3, as well as the rest of the city,” Gamble said. “Our city has experienced a lot of growth and prosperity … but our communities in general … in particular our communities of color, have not benefited … from the prosperity.

“As a councilwoman I will work to bring fairness and equity and prosperity for all of our communities,” Gamble said.

She’s one of three District 3 candidates in the Aug. 1 election. Early voting is July 12-27. District 3 includes Bellshire, Parkwood, Whites Creek and some of Joelton.

As a member of the economic development committee of the Nashville Branch of the NAACP, Gamble works with Don Majors and Alex Coure. They co-chair a committee that was instrumental in Metro Council’s enactment of the Equal Business Opportunity Ordinance.

Her interest in local issues is exemplified by her attendance at the council meeting to hear comments from teachers, police, firefighters and metro employees who want pay raises.

Warehouses were proposed in District 3 but a request for planning commission approval was withdrawn after a meeting — Gamble was there — in Whites Creek.

“We are looking for development that would enhance our community,” Gamble said. “Industrial warehouses are not what the community feels will enhance our community.”

Gamble is a member of the Metro Beautification and Environment Commission. That’s been with Walter Hunt and, recently, Haywood.

On June 15 from 9 a.m.-noon at Whites Creek High School, she’s to help with a district-wide clean-up cosponsored by the mayor’s office, Haywood, the beautification commission, and O’Neill Property Management. It’s where residents can discard furniture, bikes, water heaters and stoves. Residents may also shred their personal paper at no charge.

“Bring up to eight bags of documents and papers you need shredded,” Gamble said. “Recycling is at the high school all the time.”

From 2014-2016, Gamble was a committee member for the local Democratic Party. She’s a: past president of the Bellshire Terrace Neighborhood Watch; former board member of the Nashville Neighborhood Alliance and the Nashville Education and Community Arts Television Board as appointed by Karl Dean.

“I feel I’m the best candidate to navigate the balance between the growth in our city and preserving the character and quality of life in our community,” Gamble said.

In September 2012, she founded Nelson P.R. & Communications.

Born in Chicago — her mother’s a retired Chicago public school teacher; her father is a retired Chicago transit authority employee — Gamble moved here in 1987 to attend Fisk University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English. Her masters in mass communications is from Middle Tennessee State University.

While studying at Fisk, she met George Gamble. He’s now a Tennessee State University graduate working for Metro Water Services. They married, have lived in District 3 more than 26 years, are members of St. Vincent De Paul Church and have two sons; Justin, 26, and Jared, 17.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune

