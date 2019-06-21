GABWA Earns Top Honors from State Bar of Georgia

fbpx
THE ATLANTA TRIBUNE — The Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys was honored with the prestigious President’s Cup, as well as the Award of Merit and Best Website Award for voluntary bar associations with 251 to 500 members, which were presented June 7 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

PHOTO: GABWA President Liz Brown (L) and Past President Rita M. Treadwell accept the President’s Cup from 2018-19 State Bar of Georgia President Kenneth B. Hodges III. (Photo by Sarah Coole/State Bar of Georgia)
By The Atlanta Tribune

The Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys was honored with the prestigious President’s Cup, as well as the Award of Merit and Best Website Award for voluntary bar associations with 251 to 500 members, which were presented June 7 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

The President’s Cup is a traveling award that is presented annually to the voluntary bar association with the best overall program.

The Awards of Merit are presented to voluntary bar associations for their dedication to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to serving their communities.

The Best Website Awards are presented to local and voluntary bar associations with websites that exemplify excellence in usefulness, ease of use, content and design in meeting the needs of the website’s targeted audience.

In order to encourage and support local and voluntary bars and their service programs, to promote activities which relate to the improvement of the administration of justice, the objectives of the State Bar of Georgia, and the image of lawyers, the State Bar annually sponsors an awards program which recognizes excellence in local and voluntary bar associations. Administered by the Local and Voluntary Bars Committee, awards are presented to winners at the State Bar’s Annual Meeting.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Tribune

