Fresh Future Farm Grocery Store Introduces Sliding Scale Neighborhood Discount

Starting February 16, Fresh Future Farm store customers will be able to pay what they can afford.

“Although our prices are competitive with traditional grocery stores, a customer who works at a neighboring school pointed out that she paid less at area big box stores. We could either talk down to folks about economies of scale or we could lower our prices. I chose the latter,” chief farm officer Germaine Jenkins said.

Jenkins has been working towards this initiative since summer 2018.

The farm will set traditional prices and customers can request the neighborhood discount at the register.

Recently named one of 50 Most Influential People in 2018 by Charleston Business Magazine, Jenkins says the discount will apply to customers living outside of Chicora-Cherokee, too. Customers can pay as little or as much as they can afford.

The farm store is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in winter and fall; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. in spring and summer.

Fresh Future Farm uses a multi-pronged approach to address health, wealth and quality of life issues in the heart of the Chicora-Cherokee community of North Charleston, SC. Although Fresh Future Farm sits in a residential neighborhood, it feels like an old-fashioned country store. The FFF team uses ancestral conservation and farming practices (aka permaculture) to grow the best tasting naturally grown produce in the Tri-county area. Along with basic groceries, they sell a wide variety of specialty items that even accommodate specific dietary needs. This nonprofit grocery store accepts SNAP (EBT) in addition to cash, credit and gift cards.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

