Free preventive dental care offered for Give Kids a Smile

By Dallas Post Tribune

As part of the national “Give Kids A Smile” initiative, Texas A&M College of Dentistry provided free dental care to local children.

Children between the ages of 1 and 16 received preventive dental treatment including dental screenings, sealants, cleanings and fluoride varnishes. They also received free goodie bags and participate in games and activities throughout the day.

The event, was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, and took place on the second floor pediatric dental clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dental school is located at 3302 Gaston Ave. in Dallas.

Registration was done by visiting: http://tamcdgivekidsasmile.wixsite.com/2019. Walk-ins were welcome, but appointments were preferred. For more information, email tamcdgivekidsasmile@gmail.com.

The College of Dentistry’s Give Kids a Smile is a one-day dental event that focuses on a fun and positive dental experience for children and teens around the Dallas/Forth Worth area.

Texas A&M College of Dentistry (formerly Baylor College of Dentistry) in Dallas is a part of Texas A&M University and Texas A&M Health Science Center. Founded in 1905, the College of Dentistry is a nationally recognized center for oral health sciences education, research, specialized patient care and continuing dental education. Learn more at dentistryinsider.tamhsc.edu or follow @TAMUdental.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.

