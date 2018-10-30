Former Atlanta Mayor Franklin Endorses Abrams

By Itoro N. Umontuen

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, former Atlanta City Council President Cathy Woolard and local Atlanta business leaders formally endorse Stacey Abrams. Franklin says Brian Kemp is bad for Georgia businesses and dangerous for the State.

Woolard says Kemp also panders to white supremacists, known racists and will work to turn back the progress Georgia has made in commerce.

All of the business leaders assembled today value inclusion and tolerance.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.