For comedian Travele Judon, cooking’s no laughing matter

March 24, 2019 Melanie L. Brown Food, Rollingout.com, Television 0
Stand-up comedian and bad cook Travele Judon. (Photo credit: The Food Network)
Stand-up comedian and bad cook Travele Judon. (Photo credit: The Food Network)

By Melanie L. Brown

Rolling out caught up with stand-up comedian Travele Judon, who recently appeared as a contestant on the season 15 edition of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America.” He shared his experience on the show and his current projects.

How did you get involved with the show?
I tried out for the show back in January 2018, and they said they loved me and I was awesome, but they didn’t pick me. When they began casting in June 2018, I saw they were casting again and I was like, “Nope, nope, nope. I’m not applying again. That was too much work for a huge letdown.” Literally 15 minutes after I said it, the casting department emailed me, and I was like, “Nope I’m not responding.” Five minutes after the email came, they called me and said, “We want you,” and the rest is history.

Are you the worst cook?
I don’t think so. I was just good at fried chicken and fried chicken only. I sucked at everything else.

What is your favorite food to cook?
Fried chicken. All day. Every day.

What food do you ruin every time?
Pancakes. … Even on the show, I screwed them pancakes up again.

How was your experience on the show?
The show was amazing and challenging. We filmed long hours and couldn’t have our cell phones. That creates phone withdrawal. It takes a toll on you mentally as well because you have to adapt to a new way of doing things. Overall, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

When you think back, what would you have done differently on the show?
I can’t say I would do anything differently. I had fun, I learned and I made a lot of people laugh and smile along the way. Laughter is like medicine. I do wish I would’ve won the whole thing, so maybe that’s what I would do differently.

Three words that describe you?
Hilarious, generous, fearless.

How has being on the show changed your life?
Since being on the show, I have met so many nice people that loved the show, and it makes me happy that I was able to bring them joy. Many other doors have opened for me comedically, and even having the pleasure of co-hosting “Windy City LIVE” with Val Warner, who I have been a big fan of since her WGN news days.

Are you a better cook now?
No. I just know how to cook a few cool things in the kitchen, but I’m still lost.

What projects do you have coming up next?
I am currently working on my new stand-up comedy special, which I look to film real soon, and I will be the official tour host for Grammy-nominated gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds. [It] is called the “Make More Room” tour.

How can people book you?
For booking and information visit my website, www.travelejudon.com.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com

Advertisements

Related Articles

Shown with Martin at the VIP meet and greet is local comedian Ozrick Cooley.
Entertainment

Martin Lawrence Brings Star Power to Jax Stage

October 15, 2018 admin Entertainment, Jacksonville Free Press 0

JACKSONVILLE FREE PRESS — Hollywood heavyweight Martin Lawrence returned to his stand up roots for the LIT AF comedy tour held last weekend at the Jacksonville Memorial Arena. […read more]

Advertisements
Entertainment

Film Review: 100 Streets

February 6, 2017 NNPAFreddie Entertainment 0

By Dwight Brown (NNPA Newswire Film Critic) The mark of a brilliant actor is that he or she can give a compelling performance even in a film that doesn’t shine. That’s the case with Idris Elba, as he nearly saves this light, interwoven contemporary London Read More

Advertisements
Robin Givens who played Mayor Sierra McCoy on “Riverdale,” (CBS) and will play Julianne Johnson on “The Fix,” (ABC), a crime drama executive produced by former prosecutor Marcia Clark, debuting in March of this year.
Commentary

Robin Givens: Iconic Actress Stars in OWN’s “Ambitions”

February 12, 2019 Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. Commentary, Entertainment, Featured, Film, Lifestyle, Movies, NNPA Newswire, Nsenga K. Burton, Television 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Givens stars in the new OWN series, “Ambitions,” as ‘Stephanie Carlisle,’ the wife of Atlanta Mayor Evan Lancaster (Brian White), whose true loyalty is to her family’s prestigious law firm, where she is the latest in a long line of distinguished lawyers. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.