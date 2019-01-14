Florida Power & Light Company, Help Engineers Put the Finishing Touches on Handmade Electric Generators

(l-r) Andrew Arana, Givens Cherilus and Clive Campbell, engineers with Florida Power & Light Company. (Photo by: thewestsidegazette.com)
(l-r) Andrew Arana, Givens Cherilus and Clive Campbell, engineers with Florida Power & Light Company. (Photo by: thewestsidegazette.com)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL –Recently Andrew Arana, Givens Cherilus and Clive Campbell, engineers with Florida Power & Light Company, (FPL) helped budding engineers put the finishing touches on handmade electric generators as part of the SECME generator build event with additional volunteers from FPL’s African-American Professional Employees Group at St. Thomas University.

The program provides opportunities for Miami-Dade County students to advance their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills. More than 100 students took part in the event.

