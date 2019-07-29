fbpx
Florida Education Plan Lacking in Both Promise and Practice

NNPA ESSA AWARENESS CAMPAIGN — According to Dr. Rosa Castro Feinberg, who serves on the committee for LULAC Florida, an advocacy group serving all Hispanic nationality groups, Florida’s “current plan includes features that contradict common sense, expert opinion, popular will, and the intent of the ESSA. Contrary to the purposes of the ESSA, the Florida plan denies attention to struggling subgroups of students. Without attention, there can be no correction.”

In September 2018, Florida received final approval from the U.S. Department of Education for its ESSA State Plan. Florida was the last state in the nation to receive such approval, as state and federal education officials squabbled for months over the state’s proposed plan.

By Dr. Elizabeth Primas, NNPA ESSA Awareness Campaign Program Manager

How is Florida addressing the needs of its lowest-performing schools under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)? Last year, the Collaborative for Student Success an independent non-profit education advocacy organization, sought to find out. They did so by convening a group of education experts from around the country to take an in-depth look at the way 17 states were supporting and encouraging local school improvement efforts.

The experts, both from the federal and district level, provided education officials and state lawmakers with independent information on how each state could improve their plans and implementation. However, what they discovered in Florida’s ESSA plan was not encouraging.

In September 2018, Florida received final approval from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) for its ESSA State Plan. Florida was the last state in the nation to receive such approval, as state and federal education officials squabbled for months over the state's proposed plan.

The Florida plan was originally submitted to the DOE in September 2017, but officials failed to include the waiver requests for the specific portions of the law to which it objected.

Federal officials sent the plan back to Florida Department of Education, saying they couldn’t pick and choose which aspects of the law to follow, and that they needed to submit waivers for the areas where they would like to be granted exceptions.

Florida submitted a revised ESSA plan to the DOE in April 2018 in an effort to comply with their requests and included a separate federal school rating system—one that factors in English-language learner proficiency and subgroup performance—which would work alongside the state’s existing A-F grading methodology to target struggling schools.

The primary areas of difference between Florida’s education officials and those within the DOE had to do with the Florida’s proposed approach to provisions regarding English-language learners and demographic-based subgroups — and federal officials weren’t the only ones saying that Florida’s plan left a lot to be desired. Civil rights groups repeatedly raised the alarm as well, asking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to reject Florida’s ESSA plan.

In a November 2017 letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, more than a dozen civil rights groups said they had “significant concerns” regarding the plan, which they believed failed “to serve the interests of marginalized students in the state” and “to comply with the requirements of the law.”

According to Dr. Rosa Castro Feinberg, who serves on the committee for LULAC Florida, an advocacy group serving all Hispanic nationality groups, Florida’s “current plan includes features that contradict common sense, expert opinion, popular will, and the intent of the ESSA. Contrary to the purposes of the ESSA, the Florida plan denies attention to struggling subgroups of students. Without attention, there can be no correction.”

A year later, with Florida now implementing a revised state accountability plan, the peer reviewers convened by the Collaborative had similar (and additional) concerns.

While noting that “empowering local leaders is a core component of successful school turnaround,” the peer reviewers worried that “too much autonomy, without sufficient state supports, may not help the students and schools in most need.”

This, the peer reviewers believe, reflects a “lack of commitment to closing achievement gaps by not addressing subgroup performance or English learner proficiency in the state’s accountability system,” meaning “districts and schools are less likely to focus on these populations as they plan and implement school improvement strategies.” The same concern and fear raised by civil rights groups a year earlier.

The peer reviewers did applaud Florida for its “overall clear, student-focused vision around high standards, college and career readiness, and rigorous accountability and improvement,” and “clearly defined and easy-to-understand A-F grading system, which places a strong emphasis on academic growth and accelerated coursework.”

However, the peer reviewers recommended that the state rework its accountability system to incorporate student subgroups and English-language learner proficiency. They also noted that Florida’s use of dual accountability systems “raises issues with school improvement implementation as it can cause confusion about which schools are being identified and how to prioritize efforts.”

Read the full report here.

Elizabeth Primas is an educator who spent more than 40 years working to improve education for children. She is the program manager for the NNPA’s Every Student Succeeds Act Public Awareness Campaign. Follow her on Twitter @elizabethprimas.

Rideshare Drivers Deserve Flexible Work Schedules

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Rideshare platforms have significantly improved transportation options for communities of color, particularly in low-income neighborhoods that have been neglected by public transit for decades. However, current legislation in Sacramento is threatening to take this option away, by forcing rideshare drivers to become employees instead of independent contractors.

July 28, 2019

By

Pastor William D. Smart Jr. is co-Pastor of Christ Liberation Ministries and President/ CEO Southern Christian Leadership Conference -Southern California. (Courtesy photo)

By William D. Smart, Jr.

Rideshare platforms have significantly improved transportation options for communities of color, particularly in low-income neighborhoods that have been neglected by public transit for decades. However, current legislation in Sacramento is threatening to take this option away, by forcing rideshare drivers to become employees instead of independent contractors.

As passengers, African American riders wait five times longer for a taxi than for a Lyft. Researchers have found no significant disparities between Lyft service to neighborhoods based on race.

On the driver side, rideshare platforms have created important, flexible income opportunities for people of color. In California specifically, approximately 30,000 drivers identify as African American on the Lyft platform.

A striking 97 percent of African American drivers in California say the ability to maintain a flexible schedule is important to them. The ability to set your own schedule and only work where and when you want has created a needed safety net when unexpected expenses arise. These surprise expenses for those in our community who live paycheck-to-paycheck–whether it be medical bills, a high utility bill, or taking time off to deal with a family emergency–easily result in drastic financial setbacks. As many as 4-in-10 Americans can’t afford a $400 unexpected expense.

For some, flexible work may mean driving a few extra hours per week when they need to earn extra income, but for others it could mean driving for a few days and then not driving at all for weeks or months until another need arises. Either way–this only works when drivers have the ability to choose when and where they want to work. We need to preserve this option, lawmakers should be making sure our communities have every opportunity on the table.

Most rideshare drivers don’t want to be full-time employees, they want to remain independent contractors because it gives them the ability to be their own boss. Forcing rideshare drivers to become full time employees will undoubtedly result in significantly fewer drivers on the platform, and longer wait times and higher costs for passengers.

The advent of ridesharing has established a critical connection in transportation networks that have long been built through our communities instead of for them, especially in Southern California. For many of us, the ability to get a safe, affordable ride between transit stops or at a missed bus connection can mean the difference between losing a job or keeping it.

Legislators in Sacramento are pushing this employment model onto rideshare apps claiming that it’s for the benefit of the drivers, but they need to listen to real drivers, and especially those in my community. I encourage our LA delegation to work with rideshare companies to make sure drivers remain independent contractors while establishing a pay standard, providing benefits and creating a worker’s association to represent them. If lawmakers listen to drivers, we can have the best of both worlds.

Pastor William D. Smart Jr. is Co-Pastor of Christ Liberation Ministries and President/ CEO Southern Christian Leadership Conference -Southern California.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Shaheed and DJ Supreme: From the Local Stage to Global Ambition

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — If it’s Saturday night in Birmingham, that usually means it’s showtime somewhere on the city’s music scene for hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme. After nearly two decades of making music, they are still eagerly received by fans of their conscious brand of hip-hop.

July 28, 2019

By

Shaheed Tawheed (right) and DJ Jon “Supreme” Malone. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn, For The Birmingham Times)

By Anita Debro

If it’s Saturday night in Birmingham, that usually means it’s showtime somewhere on the city’s music scene for hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme. After nearly two decades of making music, they are still eagerly received by fans of their conscious brand of hip-hop.

On a recent Saturday evening, the lyrical duo heads to The Nick Rocks on the city’s Southside well before the crowds show up to talk about their musical roots and upcoming album “The Art of Throwing Darts,” which is slated for release later this year. That album will feature artists like three-time Grammy nominee Raheem DeVaughn and local artists Lauren Strain and Percy P.

In 2000, Shaheed Tawheed, still a student at Shades Valley High School, started hanging out at some of Birmingham’s hip-hop venues. At the time, Jon “DJ Supreme” Malone, a transplant from Detroit, Mich., was already an established artist. The two crossed paths at Eargasm, a hip-hop open-mic night hosted by DJ Supreme at the High Note Lounge. That show, which began in the late 1990s and lasted into the early 2000s, gave many of Birmingham’s most popular hip-hop performers their start—including Shaheed.

“We were right there at the beginning. There was a fledgling hip-hop scene back then,” said DJ Supreme, who was producing for other artists at the time.

Shaheed was collaborating with several rappers in DJ Supreme’s circle at the time, too. By 2007, Shaheed and DJ Supreme were working together almost exclusively on Shaheed’s solo works, and eventually they teamed up to form a group.

Larger Stage

In 2013, the duo released “Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding,” an album that put them on an international stage.

“That album has blessed us,” said DJ Supreme. “It allowed us to tour the world and open up for [hip-hop group] Jurassic 5.”

While Shaheed and DJ Supreme continue to tour outside of the country and gain fans from all over, the duo has never considered making music anywhere but Birmingham.

“Being from here has been a gift and challenge,” Shaheed said. “People always say, ‘We can’t believe y’all are from Alabama.’ But there is so much music history here—from soul to jazz. [Chart-topping singer and songwriter] Eddie Kendricks was from here, and so was [jazz musician] Sun-Ra.”

Against the Grain

Shaheed and DJ Supreme have steadily gone against the grain of Southern hip-hop, opting for substance over blaring beats. Shaheed called it “edutainment,” a sound that is heavily influenced by DJ Supreme’s love of soul music.

“We have been able to forge our own style of music here,” said DJ Supreme. “There is no pressure to conform. We always do the music we feel.”

Shaheed agreed, saying they have found a way to please audiences and themselves as artists.

“We never follow trends, and our music comes very organically.”

You can learn more about Shaheed and DJ Supreme at http://communicatingvessels.com/shaheed-and-dj-supreme.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

L.A. Based Poet Shares Inspiring Story in, ‘Black Indian: A Memoir’

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — After a childhood of family secrets and a lost heritage, Shonda Buchanan set out to find the truth about her Black and American Indian ancestors. Buchanan’s research begins in Kalamazoo, Michigan and takes her through Virginia and North Carolina, where she interviewed family members, read old family diaries, and studied public records.

July 26, 2019

By

Author, educator, and award-winning poet, Shonda Buchanan (courtesy photo)

By Kimberlee Buck

 

After a childhood of family secrets and a lost heritage, Shonda Buchanan set out to find the truth about her Black and American Indian ancestors. Buchanan’s research begins in Kalamazoo, Michigan and takes her through Virginia and North Carolina, where she interviewed family members, read old family diaries, and studied public records.

Over time, Buchanan learned of the decades of racism, slavery, and her Native American history, which allowed her to gain a greater appreciation and understanding of who she was as a Black Indian woman from the Coharie tribe (Eastern Band of Cherokee and Choctaw).

Buchanan shares her quest for uncovering the truth about her lost heritage and history in the book, “Black Indian: A Memoir,” where she invites readers to have an open conversation about what it means to be a Black Indian in America today and how family secrets can inform a person’s identity.

“What inspired me to write the book was my relationship with my mother,” said Buchanan.

“My relationship with my mother has always been tenuous and her relationship with her mother, I think, has always been tenuous. I think that the relationship of Black women in this country as mothers and daughters; we have had a multitude or range of relationships. We have either had this deep support and love from the women who raised us or we had a non-caring raising like, ‘you are here in this world, now you have to do for yourself.’”

Buchanan goes on to describe her relationship with her mother.

 

“While conducting research, I realized that secrets hold your identity, secrets actually conform your identity. For me, feeling like my mother wasn’t caring or telling me something that could help me become a better person or a better mother, put me on this trail,” said Buchanan.

“The inspiration behind the book also came from trying to tell the tapestry of the American story.”

Buchanan found it was important to share her stories with readers to help America resolve its issues with slavery and to break the cycle of abuse in her family and other families.

“My book is a prayer for my family. But as I think about it and talk about it more and more, my book is kind of a prayer for America, particularly now, with the rapid murdering of Black men and women,” said Buchanan.

“I want readers to take away from the book, particularly Black women, American Indian women, mixed blood women, I want them to know that they are not alone in the struggles of womanhood. I want them to know that women have survived abuse, emotional and psychological abusive relationships.”

Buchanan goes on to express how her book tells the most important story in America.

“I really think that since we are talking about slavery in America and rectifying our history, with that trauma, we really have to look at how our families are intertwined and intersected. I really want people to start having these discussions about ancestry, heritage, lineage, and trauma in a safe space,” said Buchanan.

The author encourages those who are interested in learning more about their own heritage and family history to begin by talking to at least three of the oldest living relatives in their family.

 

“Second, I would say, write down the dates of birth and deaths of everyone you can remember in your family, including yourselves and your kids on a chart. The third piece of advice is to visit the hall of records and places where your family could be listed in anyway shape or form. Look for any property, deeds, bonds, court records, and then information will arise,” she said.

Aside from penning the book, Buchanan has worked as an educator at Loyola Marymount University, Hampton University, and William and Mary College.

Additionally, she is the author of “Who’s Afraid of Black Indians?” which was nominated for the Black Caucus of the American Library Association and the Library of Virginia Book Awards and Equipoise: Poems from Goddess Country.

Currently, she is working on completing a novel and a collection of poetry about singer, concert pianist and Civil Rights activist, Nina Simone, and a biography on author Octavia Butler.

To purchase, “Black Indian: A Memoir,” and for more information on Shonda Buchanan please visit www.shondabuchanan.com. The book is also available on Wayne State University’s website at www.wsupress.wayne.edu and on Amazon.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Byron Scott Headlines Concerned Black Men Awards Gala

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — NBA great Byron Scott will be the featured speaker at the 5th Annual Awards Gala sponsored by the Concerned Black Men of Los Angeles (CBMLA). The event is set for Saturday, August 10, at 6:45 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 6161 Centinela Ave., in Culver City.

July 26, 2019

By

Byron Scott (Twitter photo)

By Cora Jackson-Fossett,

NBA great Byron Scott will be the featured speaker at the 5th Annual Awards Gala sponsored by the Concerned Black Men of Los Angeles (CBMLA). The event is set for Saturday, August 10, at 6:45 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 6161 Centinela Ave., in Culver City.

The theme is “Building Champions Through Support and Encouragement.” As in past years, the program will recognize promising young men and women in the greater Los Angeles area.

Scott, a former coach and NBA star, won three world championships as part of the Lakers basketball team during the 1980s “Showtime” era. He also grew up in Inglewood and graduated from the city’s Morningside High School.  Scott later transitioned to coaching where he managed several NBA teams including the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Mark H. Anderson, CBMLA president, Scott is expected to provide uplifting words to the teen honorees as well as the youth in attendance who participate in CBMLA programs.

“We believe Byron Scott is the perfect role model to inspire our young people to achieve their best, which mirrors CBM’s efforts to assist at-risk young people of color with programs and resources to improve their social, emotional, academic and psychological development,” said Anderson.

“We also appreciate our mentors, volunteers and community partners that collaborate with us to provide quality services to youth ages 11-to-19-years-old and well will salute them, along with students, at this event,” he added.

CBMLA programs include Welcome to Manhood, a monthly workshop that features group discussions, team building exercises, and Q&A sessions with guest speakers; the Emerging Leaders Program where professional, college-educated men of color to serve as mentors to adolescents; and Welcome to Womanhood, which offers mentoring, life skills and leadership development for young girls. In addition, the group is part of the CBM CARES National Mentoring Initiative, which aims to improve academic and life outcomes for middle school students by presenting weekly workshops with CBM mentees at their schools during school hours.

Tickets for the event $100 and are available at cbmla.org.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

AUTO REVIEW: A throwback to real driving—the Honda Civic Sport!!

AUTONETWORK ON BLACKPRESS USA — There are a few purists out there who still relish the idea of controlling a car in all kinds of situations. And as Bumper2Bumpertv tells us Honda has a midsize sedan that might satisfy those urges.

July 25, 2019

By

OP-ED: Black Women Taking on the Fight Against Diabetes

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—including nearly 13% of all non-Hispanic Black people. According to the Office of Minority Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans are 80% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and the majority of them are women.

July 25, 2019

By

The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative

The cost of insulin is skyrocketing and people—especially Black women—are dying because they cannot afford or don’t have access to vital medication.

There is not enough being done to lower the prices of prescription medications that could mean life or death for so many African Americans that depend on it to live.

Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—including nearly 13% of all non-Hispanic Black people. According to the Office of Minority Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans are 80% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and the majority of them are women.

Many of those suffering from diabetes depend on insulin to regulate their blood sugar to remain healthy so that the food they eat does not threaten their lives. Instead of ensuring that people with diabetes can have access to this life-saving drug, some political leaders have put up road block after road block to make it harder for patients to receive care, despite bipartisan outrage by the excessively high cost of prescription drugs.

This isn’t just bad politics: this is a life or death issue for working families across the country, and African Americans are disproportionately paying the price.

Instead of focusing on lowering drug costs for all Americans, some lawmakers continue to attack the Affordable Care Act and its health care protections for those that have pre-existing conditions. While they do this, as many as one in four people skips insulin doses or ration prescriptions because of the rising cost. Sadly, some of these people are dying as a result—and many black women are specifically at risk.

African Americans are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes and unfortunately suffer fatalities from type 2 diabetes at twice the rate of their white counterparts. Black people are overwhelmingly more likely to suffer from debilitating complications caused by diabetes such as amputations, blindness and kidney failure more than their white counterparts. Due to lack of health resources in predominately African American communities, black people receive poorer quality care and get care later when the disease has progressed.

The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. This is precisely the point in life when income decreases. African American women are especially affected. They are likely to be care-givers and spend their hard-earned money on ensuring family members are healthy making access to insulin a greater challenge.

The health and wellness of Black women must be a top priority so we must take action.

Recently, a coalition of health care, social justice, and faith organizations launched “Affordable Insulin NOW,” a campaign demanding lower drug costs for those suffering from diabetes.

Together, we are raising our voices, amplifying each other’s stories, building on-the-ground teams, and demanding our policymakers and pharmaceutical companies work together to provide access to high quality and affordable insulin.

We need affordable insulin now. Too many lives depend on it.

Linda Goler Blount, MPH, is President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI). Linda oversees BWHI’s strategic direction and is responsible for directing the organization toward achieving its mission of leading efforts to solve the most pressing health issues that affect Black women and girls in the United States.

Before joining BWHI, Linda served as the vice president of programmatic impact for the United Way of Greater Atlanta, where she led the effort to eliminate inequalities in health, income, education and housing through place- and populationbased work.

