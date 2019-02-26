Fisk Jubilee Singers co-headline Ryman Auditorium for annual Spring Sing concert with India.Arie

By Pride Newsdesk

Four-time Grammy award winner India.Arie will co-headline Ryman Auditorium with the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers on Saturday, March 23, at 8 pm. Proceeds from this year’s Spring Sing concert will benefit the Fisk Jubilee Singers’ scholarship fund.

The annual Spring Sing concert will feature the Singers’ traditional repertoire under the direction of Paul T. Kwami, D.M.A.

Shannon Sanders, the Grammy, Emmy and Dove award-winning producer, will serve as co-musical director for the concert with Kwami.

“The Fisk Jubilee Singers and Ryman Auditorium are two of Nashville’s greatest institutions and I am honored to again work alongside Dr. Kwami and the Singers to present a great night of music for the Nashville community,” said Sanders.

Multiplatinum singer/songwriter India.Arie emerged on the music scene with the release of 2001’s RIAA double-platinum certified Acoustic Soul. She continued her trail of successful releases with 2002’s platinum-certified Voyage to India, 2006’s gold-certified Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship and its 2009 sequel Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics. She has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Her latest single, ‘That Magic,’ currently sits at #6 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers, organized as a choral ensemble in 1871, have played an important role in introducing and sustaining the tradition of the Negro spiritual to the world. The ensemble traveled throughout the world in the 1800s, singing songs that were sacred to them and raising money to support Fisk University. Today, the ensemble continues to travel globally and is comprised of Fisk University students who are selected annually through an audition process. This ensemble has received numerous awards, including induction into the Music City Walk of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. The Fisk Jubilee Singers were also awarded the National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest artistic honor, in 2008 at the White House by former President George W. Bush.

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.

