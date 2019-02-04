FIRST NATIONAL TOUR OF THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL ON YOUR FEET! CONGAS ITS WAY TO CINCINNATI

Based on the Life and Music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning Music Icons Emilio & Gloria Estefan

February 4, 2019 Cincinnati Herald Art, Cincinnati Herald, Environment, Music 0
On Your Feet is BAsed On The Life And Music Of 26-time Grammy Award-winning Music Icons Emilio & Gloria Estefan (Photo by: thecincinnatiherald.com)

By The Cincinnati Herald

Broadway in Cincinnati is pleased to announce that the Cincinnati engagement of the hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET!based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan – is on sale now.

Tickets are available at the Aronoff Center box office (downtown at 650 Walnut Street), by visiting CincinnatiArts.org, or by calling 513.621.ARTS. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 513.369.4363. ON YOUR FEET! will play the Aronoff Center March 19 – 24, 2019.

This article originally appeared in The Cincinnati Herald.

