First Midwest Bank provides new year “momentum” to The Salvation Army

By The Chicago Crusader

The motto for First Midwest Bank is “Bank with Momentum.” For the Salvation Army the motto is “Doing the Most Good.” These statements complement each other. “For an organization to do the most good, it must continually build momentum toward its next good works,” said Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army Lake County, Indiana. “Likewise, to ‘Bank with Momentum,’ First Midwest Bank must be building on its service to its customers to do the most good for them,” added Feldman.

On January 18 Charles Reese, Branch Manager for First Midwest Bank in Hammond, Indiana presented a check for $2,000 to Major Jose Tamayo, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. As Major Tamayo accepted the check and thanked Mr. Reese he said, “This generous gift from First Midwest Bank will give some early momentum to expanding The Salvation Army’s reach to meet the needs of the less fortunate in 2019.”

Coming off a successful Christmas season where thousands of Lake County families received Christmas dinner and new toys for their children, The Salvation Army Lake County continues its good work with its food pantries, children and youth programs, homelessness prevention services and much more. “We are currently finishing up our strategic plan which will help us to better identify both current and trending needs for Lake County residents, and where help is needed most,” said Major Tamayo. “So this gift from First Midwest Bank couldn’t have come at a better time,” added the Major.

The Salvation Army has been serving the less fortunate in Lake County, Indiana since 1920, and delivers its humanitarian services from its three Corps Community Centers in Munster, East Chicago, and Gary, along with Service Extension programs in southern Lake County.

For more information about The Salvation Army and ways that you can make a difference to individuals and families in need, contact Kevin Feldman, Director of Development, The Salvation Army Lake County by email at Kevin_Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org, or by telephone at 219-838-1328, or visit www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty.org.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

