First Financial Bank hosts Financial Resource Fair

By The Chicago Crusader

The Gary, Indiana First Financial Bank location recently supplied a financial resource fair and open house for the local community and neighbors.

As a community focused bank that is significantly involved in the markets they serve, First Financial was excited to provide their community room at their Gary, Indiana location for all who were interested in financial topics such as budgeting, savings, establishing or re-building credit, avoiding scams and how to be homebuyer ready. Lake Area United Way and Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance joined the bank to teach local community members about resources available in the area.

“We saw this as an opportunity to do something meaningful and useful at one of our newest banking centers,” stated Wendy Gaisor, Business Development Manager with First Financial Bank. We have tremendous employees and various local organizations who truly care about helping others through financial education. We are happy to have such a great place to host events like these and look forward to helping the community in many ways.”

First Financial Bank completed construction on the Gary, Indiana location in July of 2018, situated at 5974 West Ridge Road. Stop by the local facility and look for future events to be hosted in their community space.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.