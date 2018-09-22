Final week of September in DFW is Filled with Concerts, Food and Laughs

This weekend and next week your entertainment calendar is filled with choices for foodies, concert lovers and comedians. Also, you can plan ahead by entering to win tickets to the State Fair of Texas, the State Fair Classic Game and the Dallas Children’s Theatre’s Treasure of Island Reimagined!

Saturday skip breakfast. Save all the room you can for the BBQ at the Dallas Smoked BBQ Fest at the Main Street Garden from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come out to a good old fashion BBQ Fest, details are here.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out Live is coming to the Theatre at Grand Prairie on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. This is something you do not wanna miss. Come out with your friends and family to laugh your butts off. Tickets and more info are here.

Childish Gambino is performing at the American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. Come to listen to some great music with your friends and family. Tickets are available here.

Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour comes to the American Airline Center on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. this will be one of the biggest concerts this year so be there or be square.

Night School movie premiere is being held on Sept. 27 at Studio Movie Northwest Highway location starting at 6 p.m. Come out with your friends and family to watch the big premiere for Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. More info here.

So the calendar says it is fall, but this is DFW so the temps this weekend have still said summer soaring to almost 100 degrees. Therefore the news of Cow Tipping Creamery is opening a new location in Carrollton. Actually is a return to the city at 1309 S. Broadway St. The flavors they are offering include:

Cow Tipping Creamery / Jeff Amador in Carrollton

Reese’s Witha’spoon . Soft serve of choice, peanut butter blondie bar chunks, brown sugar hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, peanut butter chips

Gimme S’more . Soft serve of choice, toasted marshmallows, mini chocolate chips, molasses graham crumb, dark chocolate sauce

Brownie & Cookie D’Oh . Soft serve of choice, triple fudge brownie chunks, brown sugar chocolate chip cookie dough, cocoa cookie crumb, brown sugar hot fudge

This article originally appeared the North Dallas Gazette.