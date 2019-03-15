Film Star, Director Offering Chance of a Lifetime at New York Talent Competition

March 15, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Business, Community, Entertainment, Featured, Film, Media, Movies, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 0
Actor and filmmaker Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Actor and filmmaker Shiek Mahmud-Bey

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

If the only thing that comes from dreamers are dreams, a winner-take-all talent show promises to make some luck person realize their own aspirations.

Actor and filmmaker Shiek Mahmud-Bey and his 25th Frame Films company are hosting an “Own the Stage,” talent competition in New York where hip-hop artists, singers, actors and spoken word actors will face off to win cash, an acting class with Char’Actors Studios, and a role in an upcoming feature film.

The Char’Actors is a company of artists dedicated to the craft of acting and filmmaking.

Headed by Mahmud-Bey; its vice president Katja Stewart; and writer Nefertiti Warren, Char’Actors’ mission is to build each member individually and collectively with an objective of advancing careers of those in the fields of acting, writing and producing.

The talent competition is just one of many avenues used to present opportunities to new talent, according to company officials.

The talent competition is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 West 21st Street in New York.

Judges will include Grammy Award Nominee Ankh Ra, who’s known as “The Vocal Guru;” comedian Omar Thompson; and Kenneth Gifford, the founder of the Newark International Film Festival.

Thompson earned a basketball scholarship which allowed him to explore his opportunities outside of the environment he knew.

Quickly becoming the funny man on campus, his reputation earned him a host position for the college talent night and other school functions.

He’s performed at the Apollo Theater and Madison Square Garden in New York among other venues.

During the early 1990’s, Gifford started his career in front of the camera on MTV’s hit show, The Grind. Then, after a few independent acting roles, he focused his sights on developing a career behind the camera, landing his first gig as a writer on the MTV show, You Write It You Watch It.

In 2008, after years in the field of television, Gifford decided it was time to try his hand in film and, to date, he’s worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest films alongside A-list talent.

Among the superstars he’s shared the screen with are Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman and Jodie Foster.

“We are pleased to welcome Ankh Ra as one of the judges as well as Omar Thompson and Kenneth Gifford,” said Mahmud-Bey, whose roles have included “They Way Out,” “Night Falls on Manhattan,” and “The Profiler.”

He noted that the Char’Actors are about to launch a Go Fund me campaign to help pay for its new web series, “Interface.”

“We’ve developed two web series and a movie,” Mahmud-Bey said.

The talent competition is the idea of Stewart, who wrote “Unrequited Love,” a film that’s currently in post-production about two sisters torn apart by fighting for the love of their father.

One of the sisters leave home after her mother dies but returns for the funeral to find out that her sister has fallen in love with the father and has a child by him.

The plot takes on many twists and ultimately should draw viewers’ attention with every riveting episode.

For more information about the competition, which is open to all, or to register click here.

Advertisements
About Stacy M. Brown 211 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

For little over a decade, the alumni from Morgan State University, Coppin State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Bowie State University have been locked in litigation with the state to dismantle what they say is racial segregation, causing a federal judge to appoint a special official to craft a plan to increase diversity at Maryland’s historically black colleges./AFRO Photo/Deborah Bailey
Afro

Oral Arguments Scheduled for HBCU-Maryland Inequality Case

November 25, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Afro, Community, Education, Featured, HBCU, Law, NNPA Newswire, Politics 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — In 2013, Judge Catherine Blake, U.S. District Court of Maryland, found that Maryland continues to operate vestiges of a de jure system of segregation, specifically by continuing a longstanding practice of duplicating academic programs offered at HBCU’s, rather than investing in making the HBCU programs attractive to a diverse range of students. […read more]

Advertisements
Photo: Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (left) and Reverend Al Sharpton of the National Action Network are concerned about the proposed nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
#NNPA BlackPress

New York City Council Ignoring ‘Unintended Consequences’ in Discussing Menthol Ban

January 28, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Commentary, Community, Featured, Health, Law, Lifestyle, National, News, NNPA Newswire, Politics 8

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “So, here we are proposing another policy that will put the police front and center in enforcing that policy and it’s going to be enforced in communities of color, our poor and black communities and this doesn’t make sense,” said Major Neill Franklin, the executive director of Law Enforcement Against Prohibition – or LEAP. […read more]

Advertisements
Entertainment

The Apollo Honors Chaka Kahn

June 19, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment Comments Off on The Apollo Honors Chaka Kahn

By Dwight Brown NNPA Entertainment Critic The legendary lady of funk and soul Chaka Kahn was recently inducted into the Apollo Legends Hall of Fame in celebration of her 40th anniversary in the music business. Kahn follows in the footsteps of Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones and other world-renown musicians who have Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.