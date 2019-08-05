fbpx
Federal Reserve Makes First Interest Rate Cut Since 2008

WASHINGTON INFORMER — The Federal Reserve has cut the interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, marking the first such cut in 11 years. The announcement made Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, provides an extra boost to the domestic economy as it faces threat of a global economic slowdown.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Courtesy of federalreserve.gov)

By WI Web Staff

While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged the strength of the nation’s economy — the 10-year economic expansion is the longest on record, unemployment stands at a near-historic low of 3.7 percent, and the stock market continues to chalk up record highs — the move is an attempt to guard the country against increasing geopolitical tensions as well as fallout from President Donald Trump’s protracted trade war with China.

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

D.C. Scholarship Program Needs Budget Increase

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Faced with its biennial reauthorization, the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program stands in need of a budget increase to serve the needs of a growing list of students seeking escape from poorly performing D.C. public schools.

August 5, 2019

By

By WI Web Staff

As of spring 2019, the program which serves as D.C.’s only school choice program and targets students from low-income households, boasted 1,645 participating students from 46 schools.

However, in order to accommodate a waiting list of thousands more students, the program’s current budget needs to increase by $7 million, according to education researcher Jude Schwalbach of The Heritage Foundation.

Meanwhile, as D.C. public schools reportedly face a $23 million deficit with an annual budget of $900 million, a 2018 survey showed that ranked 49th behind Louisiana and New Mexico, D.C. has the worst dropout rate in the country.

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Daytona Times

Volusia sets Irma infrastructure funding meeting

DAYTONA TIMES — Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will meet with municipalities and the public at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the second-floor Dennis R. McGee Room at Daytona Beach International Airport, 700 Catalina Drive, Daytona Beach. 

August 4, 2019

By

Photo by: Markus Spiske | pexels.com

By The Daytona Times

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will meet with municipalities and the public at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the second-floor Dennis R. McGee Room at Daytona Beach International Airport, 700 Catalina Drive, Daytona Beach.

Staff will discuss the availability of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds through a competitive cycle for those affected by Hurricane Irma. They will review the funding requirements and proposed projects and seek input from municipalities and the public.

For more information, call Special Projects Coordinator Corry Brown at 386-736-5955, ext. 12970.

This article originally appeared in the Daytona Times.

Charleston Chronicle

Regulatory rollback on student loans takes away borrower protections

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Every Fourth of July celebrates this nation’s founding. But this year, only a few days before the annual freedom celebration, an ill-advised governmental action will financially doom rather than free millions of student loan borrowers – as of July 1. Moreover, this action arrives as the cost of higher education continues to soar and household incomes remain largely stagnant.

August 2, 2019

By

By Charlene Crowell

On June 28, the Department of Education announced the end of an important student loan regulation that since 2015 has held colleges with career training programs accountable for failure to provide an education that resulted in marketable skills and earnings high enough to repay student loans.

Known as the Gainful Employment rule, it required career and technical training programs that receive federal financial aid to prove that students would receive the education promised or forfeit future federal funding dollars. Additionally, covered institutions and programs were required to disclose to prospective students the career earnings and student debts of recent graduates.

In other words, the rule was intended to rein in abusive schools before they could harm students or waste taxpayer-funded aid.

Finalized in 2014, the rule was too late to help the tens of thousands of student borrowers affected by the failures of huge for-profit institutions, Corinthian Colleges, and ITT Technical Institute.  Borrowers at these now-shuttered colleges were left without degrees, or credits that could be transferred, but carried with them unaffordable debts that have devastated the stability of their families. These closures also resulted in massive losses to taxpayers who fund federal financial aid.

Even so, the Gainful Employment rule has been effective in two other ways. First, it pushed many other for-profit institutions to cut their worst performing programs. Secondly, it controlled tuition costs. Either violation brought regulatory sanctions.

Now, instead of these protections, consumers are left on their own — directed to an expanded web resources known as a ‘College Scorecard’ where information on student debt and earnings now includes 2,100 certificate-granting programs.

“These important reforms are a more complete and effective way to hold all types of higher education institutions accountable and make sure that students have a full suite of data when making a decision about their education,” said Secretary DeVos in a statement.

Saying that information is the equivalent of regulation is simply not true. Effective regulations impose penalties, fines, and conditions on future actions – all to deter bad actors from repeating behaviors. By contrast, information only discloses with no guarantee that what is shared will be truthful, complete, or current.

Elected officials and consumer advocates were quick to point out the shortcomings of student loan deregulation.

“[B]y eliminating this rule without enforcing any alternative standard the Education Department is giving low-quality, for-profit colleges a free pass to charge high tuition for worthless credentials that leave students with insurmountable debt,” noted  U.S. Representative Bobby Scott, chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

“Students need protection against unaffordable loans,” said James Kvaal, President of The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS). “This rule rolls back the clock on those very protections. At a time when millions of borrowers are struggling with debt they cannot afford, the Department’s repeal of the gainful employment rule is reckless and irresponsible.”

The ills that TICAS’ Kvaal points out are well-documented.

A 2018 research report entitled, The State of For-Profit Colleges, by the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) analyzed student debt on a state-by-state basis. It concluded that investing in a for-profit education is almost always a risky proposition. Undergraduate borrowing by state showed that the percentage of students that borrow from the federal government generally ranged between 40 to 60 percent for public colleges, compared to 50 to 80 percent at for-profit institutions.

CRL also found that women and Blacks suffer disparate impacts, particularly at for-profit institutions, where they are disproportionately enrolled in most states.  For example, enrollment at Mississippi’s for-profit colleges was 78 percent female and nearly 66 percent Black. Other states with high Black enrollment at for-profits included Georgia (57 percent), Louisiana (55 percent), Maryland (58 percent) and North Carolina (54 percent).

“Betsy DeVos’ decision to eliminate this important education protection is a disservice to the public and only serves to put corporate interests ahead of struggling students and taxpayers,” said Debbie Goldstein a CRL Executive Vice President, following the recent rescission of the Gainful Employment rule. “Completely removing oversight of these programs and leaving parents and students to navigate the college loan system is irresponsible and wastes federal money on programs that aren’t performing.”

Similarly to CRL, the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) has found that for-profit college students borrow more, and more often. More than 80% of for-profit college graduates incurred nearly $40,000 in debt at the time of graduation. Further, Black and Latino student loan borrowers were found to default on their loans at twice the rate of similarly situated whites.

“Repealing the Gainful Employment rule will cost taxpayers over $6 billion over the next decade, and ending this rule will worsen the student loan debt crisis, especially for the people of color and low-income students who disproportionately attend career education programs and who are often targets of predatory recruitment practices,” said Abby Shafroth, an NCLC attorney who works with its Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project. “The Department’s unfounded claims that students will benefit from “more access” as a result of the repeal are bogus: Students don’t need access to more failing schools, they need a student loan system that doesn’t set them up to fail.”

With 44 million student borrowers owing $1.5 trillion nationwide at the end of 2019’s first quarter, removing federal guard rails against future borrower risk is as costly as it is unsustainable. As the federal government turns its back on these borrowers, perhaps another level of government can and will fill the void.

“Now more than ever,” concluded Goldstein, “states have important roles to play in regulation, oversight, and enforcement.

Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s Communications Deputy Director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.  

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Birmingham Times

City Council Approves Mayor’s $451M Budget for FY20 

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — More than two months after Mayor Randall Woodfin presented his fiscal 2020 budget and three weeks after the fiscal year began July 1, the Birmingham City Council voted to approve the mayor’s $451 million operating budget. The council voted 7-1 to approve the operating budget and capital budget with Councilor Steven Hoyt as the dissenting vote. Councilor John Hilliard was absent. 

July 31, 2019

By

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

By Erica Wright

The $451 million operating budget represents the Woodfin administration’s priorities of neighborhood revitalization and fully funding the city’s pension fund for the fiscal year, said the mayor. 

Woodfin said the budget has an emphasis on neighborhood revitalization with $15 million allocated for paving streets, demolition, weed abatement, public infrastructure issues “and additional monies to support our land bank to make it more efficient.”

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority returns vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties back to the tax rolls. 

The proposed $451 million operating budget represents a $10.5 million increase over the FY2019 budget. 

The budget includes money for:

Pension, $5.8 million

Merit Pay, $3 million

Health insurance, $3 million

Longevity Pay, $2 million

Real Time Crime Center, $1.5 million

Birmingham Promise Initiative, $2 million

Council Discretionary Fund, $100,000 

 Woodfin said he was happy to see money in the budget for the Birmingham Promise Initiative which combines secondary and post-secondary apprenticeships with college scholarships to steer students toward quality jobs. The program came under criticism from some who said the mayor was taking money away from city schools to fund the initiative.

“I know change is hard for people, but what I would like to say directly to every parent who has a child in Birmingham City Schools is the ability to give your child direct dollars from apprenticeships is a big deal, so what we’re supporting is workforce development and education,” he said.

Another area that deserved funding was the Real Time Crime Center, he stated.

“We set aside $1 million for a crime center that we will be able to outfit and build out which will allow us to integrate not only with our human capital but more technology in regards to being able to predict where crime occurs,” he said.

Councilor Hunter Williams said he was pleased the council and the mayor reached an agreement. 

 “I think there are a lot of good things in this budget, one of which is the real time crime center that Birmingham Police will be using,” he said. “We’re really focusing on core government and I think that this budget exemplifies that.”

Williams said citizens expect to have streets resurfaced; be able to pick up the phone and dial 911 and have a police officer or firefighter arrive timely; expect the city to pick up trash and perform public works. “This budget is very focused and it addresses all of those issues,” he said.

Councilor Steven Hoyt, the lone dissenting vote on both the operating and capital budgets, said the mayor and council needed more time on both spending plans.

 “These last six weeks we’ve been dealing with just the operating budget,” he said. “But we have a capital budget that needs just as much attention as the operating budget. If you tell me that we spent just as much time on the operating budget, then I’m fine, but I’m not, because we haven’t.”

Woodfin said the budget was different from previous ones because he engaged councilors on shared priorities and found money to support those.

 “I asked each councilor prior to this budget process . . .what are your three top priorities . . . and I’m happy to say that for each councilor, at a minimum, two of their priorities are in this budget. It wasn’t just what the mayor’s office wanted to do, but collectively what the council office wanted to do as well.”

Paving streets and pension were high on the list for a majority of the councilors, he said.

In order to meet the obligation of the city’s pension fund, the budget increases the city’s contribution by $5.8 million. The total contribution by the city for FY2020 will be $24.6 million. Combined with proposed cost-savings by the pension board, the pension will be fully funded for the fiscal year, according to the city.

The FY2020 operating budget will go into effect once it is signed by the mayor.

The public can review the proposed operating budget and amendments for FY2020 at www.birminghamal.gov/budget2020.

The public can also review how the city spends tax dollars at https://data.birminghamal.gov/pages/transparency.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

Afro

Are Low-Income Residents a Priority?

THE AFRO — Water has for the most part has been restored to the residents of Poe Homes in West Baltimore.  But an air of wariness remains among residents at the aging housing project after the weeks long ordeal of losing access to water has raised concerns the low-income facility was a low priority for the city.

July 25, 2019

By

Shanelle, is one of the residents of Poe Homes, the West Baltimore housing project, which experienced a crippling water outage last week. (Photo Credit: Stephan Janis)
By Stephen Janis and Taya Graham

A variety of residents spoke to the AFRO about last week’s perilous outage, and most said they still believe that the prolonged period without water in their homes was in part a matter of long-term neglect.

“If this problem happened in Fells Point, they would have got it done, they would have gotten it done in two days, “a resident who only wanted to be identified as Ms K. told the AFRO.

“We’re Poe Homes, I feel they look at us as being the poor people.”

Shanelle, a five-year resident said life was difficult during the nearly eight days she went without water.

“We weren’t able to wash clothes take a bath or shower,” she said.  “We had to use the bottled water they gave us to flush the toilets.”

Officials with the Department of Public Works dispute that Poe homes was neglected.  In an interview with the AFRO DPW spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said repair efforts began immediately and have been ongoing since the crisis began.

“This was absolutely a priority,” he said.  “We never left this alone.”.

“This was not a reflection of our customers, but the infrastructure.”

He said the agency that manages the city’s water infrastructure was blindsided by a cascading series of events that culminated in an inoperative water main connected to Poe’s primary water supply line.

“It goes back to some valves that failed several weeks ago,” Raymond said.  “In the course of shutting them down some of the valves failed.”

But, several residents pointed just across the street as an example of how the city prioritizes resources.   Less than a block from Poe Homes stands the Center West apartment complex, a brand new rental development funded in part by an $80 million tax break.

“They never want to come and fix here, they want to build for the tourists,” a young resident named Tezz said.

In fact, some say the new development billed as a “luxury” apartment complex stands in stark contrast to conditions they contend with daily.

“They are building pools inside those apartments,” Tezz noted.  “You have to put two and two together.”

Help for the embattled residents may come with strings attached.

Last year, the Baltimore Business Journal reported that Poe Homes was the recipient a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is intended to study and prepare for an overhaul of the development, which the city’s housing department hopes to make part of the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, or RAD.

The program allows private developers to purchase public housing in exchange for making much needed repairs.  Critics have said the program prioritizes profits over well maintained publicly subsidized housing.

“The RAD program is as American as apple pie; use government funds to guarantee profits to the private sector while meeting the needs of 25 percent of those requiring assistance,” Jeff Singer, a professor for the University of Maryland School of Social Work told the AFRO.

Also adding to the anxiety of residents is a ten percent increase in their water bills effective July 1. It is a rate hike they say is ill-timed.

“I don’t think they should do that now,” Shanelle said.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Economy

$44.4 More Million for Homeless

OAKLAND POST — In an unusual unanimous vote, the Oakland City Council passed the Oakland Together budget that included $44.4 million in amendments to the administration’s original proposal, focusing city investments on the homeless crisis, affordable housing, maintaining local parks and tackling illegal blight remediation.

July 25, 2019

By

Clockwise from top, Councilmembers Loren Taylor, Nikki Fortunato Bas,Rebecca Kaplan, Sheng Thao, who introduced the budget that the Council passed on June 24.
Affordable housing, parks, illegal dumping, potholes are top priorities

The Oakland Together budget, approved on June 24, also restored cuts to Parks Maintenance positions and increased funding around police accountability and workforce development.

The budget was introduced by Council President Rebecca Kaplan together with Council­members Nikki Fortunato Bas, Loren Taylor, and Sheng Thao.

“I want to thank my colleagues for working hard to provide for the needs of our community,” said Council President Kaplan. “A special thank you to Councilmembers Thao, Bas and Taylor for serving on the budget team, and to Councilmembers McElhaney and Kalb for their thoughtful amendments. And to Vice Mayor Reid and Councilmem­ber Gallo for their successful advocacy for pro-active illegal dumping removal and cracking down on people who trash Oakland. “Although we made significant progress, there is still critical work to do including valuing working people and increasing funding for workforce development.”

One key inclusion for police reform was funding to study the CAHOOTS model of sending EMT and mental health workers to respond to appropriate 911 calls reducing the need for police to intervene in an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

For housing and unsheltered neighbors there is funding for mobile showers and restrooms, a navigation center, a tiny house village project and additional safe parking sites.

The Oakland Together bud­get adds funding for food se­curity and healthy options by adding funding to Meals on Wheels and the Alameda Food Bank and piloting a healthy food conversion program in corner stores in East and West Oakland.

To alleviate blight and il­legal dumping, the Council added a fourth illegal dump­ing crew, additional cameras and enforcement measures, and an educational outreach program to assure that people know Oakland is not the place to dump their trash; and assist homeowners and other small property owners in adding an Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) or other projects to their properties, the budget adds evening hours at the per­mit desks for planning/build­ing.

The budget amendments se­cured funding for workforce development programs, and the council still needs to assure the programs are fully funded and working to help unem­ployed and underemployed community members get the training they need to secure living wage jobs, said Kaplan. Employment in the Black com­munity is much higher than their unemployed white coun­terparts, and a thriving work­force development program that focuses on equity is a solid step to balance the inequity, she said.

There is also the issue of impact fees. It is important to have transparency around funds paid to the city for the benefit of community.

Finally, city staff gave much in the downturn, some even count among Oakland’s working homeless. It’s time to thank them for making the sac­rifices the city needed and re­ward them with a contract that shows that residents value the work they do every day to keep the city running efficiently and effectively, said Kaplan.

